Rihanna & Natalie Portman Meet During Paris Fashion Week, Bad Gal Gives "Star Wars" Actress Huge Props

Usually, Rihanna is the one who other celebrities are dying to meet (remember Pedro Pascal's antics at last year's Academy Awards?). However, amid Paris Fashion Week, the Barbadian beauty was left stunned by a legend in the flesh – actress Natalie Portman. The 42-year-old has been a part of several massive film franchises throughout her decade-spanning career, from playing Leia and Luke's mother, Padme Amidala in the Star Wars prequels, to starring opposite Chris Hemsworth as his love interest in Marvel's Thor films.

Besides those, the Jerusuleum-born entertainer has also stunned us with her work in Black Swan, Leon, The Other Boleyn Girl, and Jackie, just to name a few. Of course, Rihanna is no stranger to the big screen either, having racked up credits from Ocean's Eight and Bring It On: All or Nothing in the early days of her career. Besides bonding over life in the spotlight, both women share a love for fashion, and while their styles are completely different, the "Umbrella" singer made it known that she's a huge fan of Portman's wardrobe.

Rihanna is a Big Natalie Portman Fan

"I love you!" the latter gushed to the former at this week's Dior Haute Couture show. "I am a fan! You’re one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood forever! You do the most innocent look, and I’m like ‘Ugh!'" Rih praised Portman for mixing modesty and sex appeal perfectly. "Are you kidding me? Excuse me, I'm gonna faint," she replied before they posed for photos together to commemorate the sweet moment.

Rihanna may be a new mother of two boys under two, but that's not holding her back from living her best life and fulfilling her duties as a socialite. Paris can't get enough of her bold outfits, and before that, she and ASAP Rocky spent the holiday season in Aspen with little RZA and Riot. During one shopping trip, the Bad Gal crossed paths with Real Housewives icon Kyle Richards, who surprised her with a kind gift. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

