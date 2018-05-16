music streaming
- MusicSnoop Dogg Backs WGA Hollywood Strike, Questions StreamingSnoop Dogg isn't sure about how streamers pay musicians.By Jake Lyda
- MusicLatto Hits 1 Billion Streams On SpotifyThe artist has beat her personal record.By Caroline Fisher
- RandomCOVID-19 Stimulus Package Also Makes Illegal Streaming A FelonyIn addition to the financial support approved under the stimulus deal, Americans will also be facing potential time in prison under new regulations. By Madusa S.
- TechElon Musk Is Designing A Chip That Will Allow Music Streaming From Your BrainTech tycoon Elon Musk may be on the brink of recreating the way we listen to music with the development of a chip under his "computer-brain" startup company Neuralink.By Keenan Higgins
- TechMusic Streaming Generated 80% of Industry Revenue in 2019We live in a streaming society. By Noah C
- MusicApple Music Surpasses Spotify In U.S. Paid Subscriptions: ReportJust another step in Apple's quest for world domination.By Alexander Cole
- NumbersR. Kelly's Streaming Numbers Rise Following "Surviving R. Kelly" PremiereA 16% increase has been reported.By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B Celebrates Becoming The First "Female Rapper" To Top Spotify's Global 50Cardi B breaks another innumerable streaming record.By Devin Ch
- LifeSpotify Now Generates Playlists Based On Users' DNASpotify teams up with genealogy site, Ancestry.com. By hnhh
- MusicSpotify Testing Out Adding Personalized Picks To Curated PlaylistsSpotify continues to amp up the features.By Milca P.
- MusicSenate Votes In Favor Of Music Modernization ActMajor Moves. By hnhh
- MusicSpotify Tests A Memory-Saving "Lite" Version Of Their Mobile AppSpotify wants to appeal to those starved for space on their phones. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicJ. Balvin Replaces Drake As The Most Streamed Artist Worldwide On SpotifyLatin reggaeton stakes its claim as one of the biggest genres in music.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicBeyoncé & Jay-Z's "Everything Is Love" Is Now Available On Spotify & Apple MusicThe Carters make their new album available to everyone.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicYouTube Will Now Publish Music Credits On VideosThe new feature bodes well for smaller artist looking to get their name across.By Devin Ch