mix
- MusicKodak Black Not Happy About New Song With YNW MellyKodak Black lashes out on Twitter about his new song with YNW Melly.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNAV's Low Vocals On Travis Scott & Gunna "Yosemite" ExplainedNAV's vocals were mysteriously low in the initial mix of "Yosemite" and, according to the song's engineer, it was an honest mistake.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyCBD Banned By NYC's Department of HealthThe crackdown on CBD in NYC restaurant holds little weight.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Submitted "Going Bad" Verse A Few Hours Before "Championships" DroppedWayno tells his co-hosts at "Every Struggle" about Drake's legendary tardiness.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West's "Ye" Updated With New MixKanye West's most recent album gets some changes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott Updates Nav's Verse On "Astroworld" Track "Yosemite"Nav gets some redemption. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTravis Scott "Astroworld" Looks Set To Drop August 3rdMike Dean says we're going to soil our pants when the final product is out.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Teases "Post Scorpion Mix" To Premiere On Upcoming OVO Sound EpisodeOVO Sound Radio Episode 65 live at 6pm this afternoon.By Devin Ch
- MusicMike Dean Proudly Shows Off IV Drip After Mixing 5 Kanye West Produced AlbumsMike Dean is fueling his body after the G.O.O.D. Music takeover.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRun The Jewels Reimagined By Mr. Dibbs In New Mix "Run The Dibbs"Run The Jewels get remixed by a Cincinnati legend.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Praised By Yo Gotti In New InterviewNicki gets respect.By Matt F
- MusicGorillaz Release "Noodle" Mix Of Their Latest Influences Including Grimes & Kali UchisHere's what influenced the next Gorillaz album.By hnhh
- Original ContentKanye Birthday Mix: 39 Tracks For Ye's 39thCelebrate the birth of Yeezus with 3 hours of great music.By Trevor Smith
- NewsXOYO London Hip Hop DJ SetHNHH Premiere! Check out Rustie's live XOYO London hip hop set.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsListen To DJ Khaled & Skepta's Mixes From OVO Sound Radio Episode 9DJ Khaled and Skepta were the special guests on the Halloween episode of OVO Sound Radio. By Angus Walker
- NewsListen To Erykah Badu's New MixErykah Badu dropped off an hour-long mix.By Rose Lilah
- NewsLuda Goes To Church And I DL Lex Luger's Drum KitListen to Jonwayne's "Luda Goes To Church And I DL Lex Luger's Drum Kit".By hnhh