minneapolis police
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Motion For New Trial Denied; Will Be Sentenced TodayA motion for a new trial filed by Derek Chauvin's attorney has been rejected by a Minneapolis judge.By Joe Abrams
- LifeDaunte Wright Has A Surprising Personal Connection To George FloydGeorge Floyd's girlfriend was allegedly one of Daunte Wright's teachers.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsGeorge Floyd Civil Lawsuit Settled For $27 MillionGeorge Floyd's family wins the largest wrongful death civil rights lawsuit settlement in U.S. History, receiving $27 million dollars from the city of Minneapolis.By Deja Goode
- CrimeDerek Chauvin's Murder Trial For George Floyd's Death Will Be TelevisedDerek Chauvin's murder trial for the death of George Floyd will be televised and available to stream.By Cole Blake
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Detained Innocent Black Man Before George Floyd's Murder: ReportMore comes to light about the officer that killed George Floyd. By Faysia Green
- PoliticsMinneapolis City Council Approves Taking $8 Million From Police DepartmentThe Minneapolis City Council unanimously voted early Thursday, December 10, to move funds from the $179 million policing budget towards violence prevention and other programs including mental health, but they will not decrease the police force staff.
By Faysia Green
- CrimeGeorge Floyd’s Family Sues City Of Minneapolis & Police Officers Involved In His DeathThe fight for justice continues. By Madusa S.
- CrimeGeorge Floyd Said "I Can't Breathe" Over 20 Times, Derek Chauvin Said Don't TalkNew details emerge on Derek Chauvin's arrest, and eventual murder, of George Floyd.By Rose Lilah
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Eligible For Over $1 Million In Pension Despite George Floyd MurderDerek Chauvin stands to receive over $1 million pension even after he murdered George Floyd.By O.I.
- SocietyThomas Lane Crowdfunded $750k Bail: ReportThomas Lane, one of the officers involved in killing George Floyd, did "what he thought was right." By Noah John
- PoliticsDerek Chauvin Offered Plea Deal Before ArrestThe ex-police officer was in talks to sign a potential plea deal. By Madusa S.
- RandomLAPD Alarmed By Bloody Pig Head Left Outside Rampart StationAmidst widespread protests against police brutality and George Floyd's death, the LAPD is investigating why a bloody pig head was left outside its infamous Rampart Station. By Noah John
- CrimeGeorge Floyd Death: Thomas Lane Lawyer Blames PublicEarl Gray, Thomas Lane's lawyer, made an appearance on CNN last night and spoke on his client's defense and case. By Rose Lilah
- CrimeThomas Lane Seeking Donations To Fund His Defense In George Floyd MurderOne of the ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, Thomas Lane, is apparently seeking help to fund his defense.By Rose Lilah