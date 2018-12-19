michael cohen
- PoliticsDonald Trump Sues Former Lawyer For $500 MillionTrump is suing is former long-time lawyer, Michael Cohen.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKanye West Rocks Strange Prosthetic Mask While Meeting Michael Cohen In NYCKanye West rocked a bizarre mask in New York City, Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMichael Cohen Wishes He Smacked Trump For Comments Towards His DaughterMichael Cohen says he would've slapped Trump upside the head for making lewd comments about his 15-year-old daughter.By Aron A.
- PoliticsMichael Cohen Claims Trump Hired A Fake Obama Just To Fire HimCohen's book will be interesting. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsTrump Dismisses Reporter Who Asks If He Regrets Lying To American PublicThe president swiftly moved on after a reporter posed an uncomfortable question.By Erika Marie
- LifeMike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Is All Smiles In New Prison PhotoMike 'The Situation' Sorrentino appears to be all smiles as he poses with wife in Instagram picture posted from prison.By hnhh
- EntertainmentMike "The Situation" Sorrentino's "Prison Bestie" Is Fyre Fest Fraudster Billy McFarlandThey will soon be joined by in prison by former Trump-confidante Michael Cohen.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMichael Cohen Sues Trump Org. Over Unpaid Legal Fees: ReportMichael Cohen filed a suit against Trump's family business for attorney fees that have yet to be cleared.By Aron A.
- SportsDonald Trump Tried To Purchase Buffalo Bills By Inflating Net Worth: ReportMichael Cohen is spilling all the tea.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyDonald Trump Reportedly Involved In Criminal Activity While In OfficeMichael Cohen will reportedly be accusing Trump of criminal conduct tomorrow.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJussie Smollett Hires Michael Cohen's Defense AttorneySmollett assault case is reportedly headed before a grand jury next week.By Zaynab
- SocietyDonald Trump Told His Lawyer To Lie To Congress About Moscow Tower: ReportBad news for el presidente.By Brynjar Chapman
- PoliticsStormy Daniels Will Be In The Next "Freedom of Expression" Issue Of "Playboy"A tribute to her year fighting the president. By Brynjar Chapman