Michael Avenatti
- SneakersMichael Avenatti Sentenced To 2.5 Years In Nike Extortion SchemeMichael Avenatti reportedly had to fight through tears at his sentencing hearing on Thursday.By Joshua Robinson
- CrimeMichael Avenatti Guilty Of Extorting Nike For $25 Million Michael Avenatti is hittin' the clink after attempting to extort $25 million from Nike. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureMichael Avenatti Arrested For Allegedly Violating Pretrial Release ConditionsAvenatti is locked up and they won't let him out. *Akon voice*By Aron A.
- SportsNike Allegedly Contemplated Paying Zion Williamson $35K To Join DukeThis is the latest in the Michael Avenatti, Nike saga.By Alexander Cole
- MusicR. Kelly's Alleged Child Sex Tape Turned Over By ProsecutorsR. Kelly's lawyer Steve Greenberg believes that the tape is the same one from the singer's 2008 trial.By Aron A.
- SocietyMichael Avenatti Pleads Not Guilty To Stealing $300K From Stormy DanielsMichael Avenatti was charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels.By Aron A.
- SocietyMichael Avenatti Indicted For Defrauding Stormy Daniels: ReportMichael Avenatti's legal troubles continue to rack up.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Heads To Court To Reportedly Challenge Sex Tape AuthenticityR. Kelly officially heads to the courtroom. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsMichael Avenatti Allegedly Embezzled $2.5 Million In A Hassan Whiteside SettlementCourt documents reveal Hassan Whiteside to be one of the individuals affected by Avenatti's criminal activity.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentLori Loughlin Joins 6ix9ine & Michael Avenatti In Prison During "SNL" SkitLori Loughlin goes to jail in the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMichael Avenatti Indicted On 36 Federal Counts Including Fraud & EmbezzlementMichael Avenatti is in a world of trouble.By Devin Ch
- SportsMichael Avenatti Accuses Nike Of Bribing Zion Williamson's MomAvenatti has been accused of extorting Nike for millions of dollars.By Alexander Cole
- MusicR. Kelly's Attorney Asks For Communication Between Michael Avenatti & Kim FoxxR. Kelly's legal team is bringing up Avenatti's extortion charges & Kim Foxx's involvement in Jussie Smollett's case.By Aron A.
- SportsMichael Avenatti Promises That Nike Executives Will Be Locked UpAvenatti is facing serious jail time.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentMichael Avenatti Opens Up In First Interview Since Charges: "Of Course I'm Nervous"Michael Avenatti sits down with CBS in his first interview since being charged with extortion.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentR. Kelly's Lawyer Offers Michael Avenatti Legal Aid After Extortion ChargesSteve Greenberg throws a bit of shade at Avenatti following his arrest.By Aron A.