mass shootings
- PoliticsPresident Biden Signs Massive Gun Control Bill: "Lives Will Be Saved"President Joe Biden signed into law the largest gun control measures to be passed in decades.By Rex Provost
- CrimeThere Were 4 Mass Shootings Within 6 Hours Over The Weekend In The U.S.A very disturbing weekend in the United States left multiple dead and many injured.By EJ Panaligan
- CrimeKyle Rittenhouse's Mother Sells "Free Kyle" Merch For Legal DefenseThe Wisconsin shooter's mother is attempting to raise funds for his defense by selling "Free Kyle" bikinis, among other things.By Madusa S.
- PoliticsCanada Places Ban On Assault Weapons Following Deadly Mass ShootingCanada has placed a ban on assault weapons following a mass shooting that left 22 dead.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsWhite Nationalism Now Recognized As Terror Threat In AmericaAbout time.By Chantilly Post
- PoliticsWalmart Will Limit Gun Ammo Sales, Asks Customers Not To Open Carry In StoresAfter facing public pressure, Walmart finally takes a stand against gun violence.By Aron A.
- PoliticsThe U.S. Is Averaging More Than One Mass Shooting Per Day In 2019Something needs to be done.By Cole Blake
- Politics"The Hunt" Release Gets Cancelled In The Wake Of Last Weekend’s Mass ShootingsThis is a good call. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsBarack Obama Shares Powerful Statement On Dayton & El Paso ShootingsObama has spoken. By Chantilly Post
- GramCharlamagne Tha God & Instagram Were At Odds Over "Hate Speech" ImagesInstagram first deleted, then reposted, the radio host's photos.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsOhio Rep. Candice Keller Blames Weed, Gay Marriage, Obama For Mass ShootingsWhen in doubt, blame the victim, according to Candice Keller.By Aron A.
- PoliticsCelebrities Slam Donald Trump Following Back-To-Back Mass ShootingsCelebrities are calling out Donald Trump. By Aida C.
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God: Taking Care Of Your Mental Health Will Lower Violence Rate In AmericaC Tha God thinks mental health can go a long way. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTamera Mowry Reveals Her Niece Died In Thousands Oaks ShootingTamera Mowry and her husband had been looking for any information about her niece all day.By Alex Zidel
- MusicXXXTentacion Speechless Meeting James Shaw Jr.: "In The Presence Of A Real Hero"XXXTentacion sends all of the universe's blessings to James Shaw Jr.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyKelly Clarkson Opens BBMAs With Tribute To Sante Fe Shooting VictimsKelly Clarkson calls for action following Friday's mass shooting.By Milca P.