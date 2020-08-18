masks
- SportsJohn Stockton Suspended From Gonzaga Games After Bizarre Vaccine Claim & Mask RefusalJohn Stockton's season tickets have been suspended by Gonzaga for refusing to wear a mask.By Cole Blake
- AnticsBusta Rhymes Goes On Rant Against Masks & COVID Safety ProtocolsBusta Rhymes went on an irresponsible anti-mask and anti-lockdown rant during a concert last month.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyKodak Black Urges The Public To Wear MasksKodak Black touches down with a PSA.By Milca P.
- PoliticsMatthew McConaughey Calls Out Anti-Maskers: "No Data That Says It’s Harmful"Matthew McConaughey went off on anti-maskers.By Cole Blake
- LifeCDC Says Fully Vaccinated Americans Don't Need To Wear A Mask OutsideFully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear a mask outdoors, says the CDC.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Nas X Called Out For Attending Massive Maskless Party With TikTok InfluencersIn a viral video of the event, attendees were all singing along to "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)."By Erika Marie
- GramRihanna Danced Around Venice Beach With Her Friends Unnoticed By FansWhat would you do if you saw Rihanna outside just chillin'?By Erika Marie
- PoliticsCalifornia To Reopen Theme Parks, But Officials Advise No Screaming On Roller CoastersReopening guidelines in California are set to reopen theme parks, but guests are reccomended to avoid screaming on roller coasters. By Cole Blake
- GramJoey Bada$$ Calls Out Disney For Kicking Out His Autistic Cousin Over Mask PolicyJoey Bada$$ calls out Disney for kicking his autistic cousin out of the park for removing his mask.By Cole Blake
- MusicBun B Blasts Texas Governor As Mask Mandates Are Lifted & Businesses ReopenGov. Abbott announced the move & Bun B calls it "bat sh*t crazy," suggesting that the governor has "blood on [his] hands."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDiddy Throws Another Maskless Celebration Amidst COVID-19Diddy's year of partying continues with another maskless celebration of his son, Justin's, birthday. By Bhaven Moorthy
- GramAzealia Banks Accused Of Transphobia After Slamming They/Them PronounsShe also lamented over how liberals are hypocrites for how they handled mask-wearing and COVID-19 restrictions.By Erika Marie
- RandomUnited Airlines Bans Family For Not Keeping Mask On Their 2-Year-Old DaughterA family in Denver was banned from United Airlines after being unable to keep a mask on their two-year-old daughter.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBill Nye Is Educating His TikTok Audience On The Importance Of Mask WearingBill Nye is using his TikTok to educate his audience on the importance of masks during the coronavirus pandemic.By Cole Blake
- RandomOregon Nurse Brags About Not Wearing Masks In TikTok PostA nurse in Oregon made a TikTok video bragging about not wearing a mask.By Cole Blake
- SportsBroncos' Drew Lock Apologizes For Ignoring COVID-19 Mask ProtocolBroncos QB Drew Lock has apologized for not following the NFL's mask protocol.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDr. Fauci Says He Is "Absolutely Not" Surprised Donald Trump Contracted COVID-19Dr. Fauci says he was "absolutely not" surprised when Donald Trump contracted COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTomi Lahren Taunts Joe Biden For Wearing MaskTomi Lahren tells Joe Biden he "might as well carry a purse with that mask."By Rose Lilah
- Pop CulturePaul Rudd Narrowly Avoids Cringe Territory In Must-Watch COVID-19 Mask PSAPaul Rudd, a "certified young person", implores his "fellow millennials" to wear face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.By Alex Zidel
- RandomStudy Connects Anti-Maskers & Anti-Social TendenciesA recent study in Brazil indicates that there may be a link between not adhering to COVID-19 safety regulations and Antisocial Personality Disorder. By Noor Lobad
- GramRemy Ma Jokes People Not Social Distancing "Don't Wear Condoms"The pregnant rapper dropped off a few thoughts about those that don't feel the need to wear masks or social distance during a pandemic.By Erika Marie