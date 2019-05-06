Marvel Studios
- Movies"The Marvels" Gets First Teaser TrailerMarvel Studio drops the first look at the upcoming "The Marvels".By Ben Mock
- MoviesNew "Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse" Trailer ReleasedIt's Spider-Man vs. Spider-Man in the new trailer for the animated film.By Noah Grant
- Movies"Spider-Man" Producer Says There Will Be Another Tom Holland-Led Trilogy After "No Way Home"Producer Amy Pascal said Marvel is already working on another "Spider-Man" trilogy. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CulturePeter Parker Faces Villains From His Past In New "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Official TrailerThe official trailer arrived one month before the film's release date. By Taylor McCloud
- MoviesNew "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Poster Reveals The Villains Featured In Upcoming Movie"Spider-Man" fans will come face-to-face with a couple old enemies. By Taylor McCloud
- MoviesThe Avengers Get The Help They Need In Final "Eternals" Trailer"Eternals", starring Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, will hit theaters on November 5th.By Joe Abrams
- MoviesChris Evans To Take On Buzz Lightyear Role In Pixar's "Lightyear"Chris Evans, best known for his role as Marvel's Captain America, joined Pixar Studios as the voice of Buzz Lightyear.By Deja Goode
- MoviesChristian Bale Cast In “Thor: Love And Thunder” As Gorr The God ButcherEx-Batman star Christian Bale is officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as supervillain Gorr The God Butcher.By Deja Goode
- TVSamuel L. Jackson To Star As Nick Fury In Marvel Disney+ SeriesMarvel fans may want to keep one eye open for the newly greenlit show.By Isaiah Cane
- TVMarvel Airs Trailers For "Black Widow," "The Falcon & The Winter Soldier," "Loki," & More During Super Bowl LIVMarvel is coming hard with the releases this year. By Dominiq R.
- MoviesRyan Reynolds Reveals Exciting Update About "Deadpool 3""Deadpool 3" is bound to be awesome. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentMarvel Studios Announces "Avengers: Damage Control" Virtual Reality GameStep into the Avengers world. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Writers Want Marvel To Wait On More X-Men FilmsWhen should the X-Men show up?By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesMarvel Cinematic Universe Confirms Phase 4 Begin With "The Eternals" In 2020Marvel confirms the arrival of "Eternals."By Milca P.
- Movies"Avengers: Endgame" Writers & Directors Reveal Scrapped Ideas At San Diego Comic ConJoe Russo, Anthony Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely speak on creating the hit film. By Karlton Jahmal
- Reviews"Spider-Man: Far From Home" Is Fun But FlawedA fun ride that sets up phase 4.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentKevin Feige Speaks On Millie Bobby Brown Joining Marvel UniverseMillie Bobby Brown might be working on something with Marvel. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentPresident Of Marvel Studios Admits That A "Spider-Man" & "Venom" Crossover Movie "Seems Likely"Kevin Feige said the crossover "seems likely at some point."By hnhh
- Original ContentWhat's Next For The MCU?Phase four is coming. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMarvel Comics Offers First Peek Into "Loki" Disney+ Series: ReportDisney+ "Loki" series is on the way. By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Star Elizabeth Olsen Recalls Her Awful "Game Of Thrones" AuditionOlsen wanted to play Daenerys. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Beats "Titanic" With $2.2 Billion Dollar Global Box OfficeThe "Avengers: End Game" continues to break records. By Aida C.
- Original ContentMysterio: Everything We Know About "Spiderman: Far From Home" CharacterMysterio joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe. By Karlton Jahmal