mahershala ali
- Pop CultureMahershala Ali Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?Mahershala Ali's legacy isn't just about the awards on his shelf, but a man entrenched in his beliefs, unafraid to challenge the status quo.ByJake Skudder3.2K Views
- Pop CultureMarvel Delays “Blade” Movie Amid Search For New Director The change has caused delays with other Marvel films. ByLamar Banks2.1K Views
- Pop CultureChris Rock Roasts Amazon CEO, Jeff Bezos, During Oscars MonologueChris Rock & Steve Martin own the Academy Awards crowd.ByDominiq R.4.2K Views
- Original ContentThe Essential Guide To "Morbius": Backstory, Enemies, and MCU ConnectionsFamiliarize yourself with a look at the upcoming movie adaptation of "Morbius The Living Vampire" and where the Jared Leto film fits into the broader Sony/MCU canon.ByRobert Blair4.7K Views
- TVHBO’s "We Are The Dream" Trailer Will Bring You To TearsHBO's "We Are The Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical" documentary trailer will leave you in shambles. ByDominiq R.1.6K Views
- Pop CultureMarvel Comic Book Arcs We Need To See In The MCUNow that Marvel's next phases are taking shape, we examined the comic book plotlines adaptations that we'd love to see. ByRobert Blair2.4K Views
- MoviesWesley Snipes Co-Signs Mahershala Ali As The Lead In Marvel Studios' "Blade"Kevin Feige announced Mahershala Ali will be taking the lead role in Marvel Cinematic Universe's "Blade" reboot.ByAron A.8.1K Views
- MoviesMarvel's "Blade" To Be Rebooted With Mahershala Ali As The LeadThe vampire-hunter "Blade" is back.ByAida C.3.9K Views
- Movies"Green Book" Experiences Huge Post-Oscar Win SurgeIt's the biggest boost in nearly a decade.ByMilca P.3.9K Views
- EntertainmentTrump Calls Spike Lee's Oscar Acceptance Speech A "Racist Hit on Your President"Trump wasn't mentioned by name but was still offended by Spike Lee's speech.ByErika Marie3.5K Views
- EntertainmentMahershala Ali Becomes First Black Actor To Win Two Oscars For Best Supporting ActorAli won the award for his role in "Green Book."ByAlexander Cole4.1K Views
- Music"True Detective" Season 3 Premiere Earns Lowest Debut For SeriesCan Mahershala Ali save the series?ByKarlton Jahmal8.3K Views
- EntertainmentGolden Globes 2019 Red Carpet: Halle Berry Never Ages, Taraji P. Henson & MoreAll hail Billy Porter.ByBrynjar Chapman10.5K Views
- Entertainment"True Detective's" New Trailer Points To A Return To FormThe new season of "True Detective" is looking promising. ByMitch Findlay1.5K Views
- EntertainmentMahershala Ali Responds To Viggo Mortensen's Use Of The N-WordMahershala labeled use of the word, "hurtful."Byhnhh9.3K Views
- EntertainmentViggo Mortensen Apologizes For Dropping N-Word At Promo Event For New FilmYou should know better Aragorn.ByKarlton Jahmal7.3K Views
- Entertainment"True Detective" Tries For The Mulligan With Season 3's Trailer"True Detective" appears to be on track for a solid rebound, after a dreadful 2nd season.ByDevin Ch1224 Views
- Entertainment"True Detective" Season 3 Starring Mahershala Ali Premiere Date ReleasedMahershala leads HBO's drama. ByKarlton Jahmal8.1K Views