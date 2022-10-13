Fans have been anxiously awaiting the initial November 3, 2023 release date for Blade. But on Wednesday (October 12) 2022, Marvel Studios announced that the film will be put on pause as they search for a new director for the classic remake. After parting ways with director Bassam Tariq two weeks ago, the studio is now pushing for a September 6, 2024 release date instead.

The film, which will star Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, is in preproduction in Atlanta and was heading towards a November start of photography. However, the studio is now looking to begin production of Blade in early 2023. The Dracula inspired film isn’t the only Marvel property to be delayed. According to reports, Disney has overhauled its film schedule, delaying the releases of Blade, Deadpool 3, Fantastic Four, Avengers: Secret Wars and more.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy the upcoming release of Marvel’s Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever, hitting theaters on November 10, 2022. Earlier this week, the studio confirmed a time jump in the highly anticipated film, as the character’s deal with the death of T’Challa —- following Chadwick Boseman’s untimely passing in 2020.

Director Ryan Coogler shared in a press release, “Ramonda realizes that it’s been a year since T’Challa’s passing and Shuri’s still not healing—she’s not taking steps to move forward in a healthy way. They take a retreat—stepping away from the city, from the technology—to sit with no distractions and perform what is essentially a grief ritual. That’s when Namor shows up.”

As for Blade, no word on who the studio will hire to replace Bassam Tariq. Share your thoughts below.

