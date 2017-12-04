Long Island
- Original ContentHNHH & TuneCore Present "Heat Seekers" Artist Spotlight: BTG EntOur final HNHH x TuneCore "Heat Seekers" contest winner is Long Island artist group, BTG Ent.By HNHH Staff
- CrimeSon Allegedly Murders Father While On Zoom Video CallA man murdered his father in Long Island while on a Zoom video call.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTekashi 6ix9ine Moves After Neighbor Leaks His Address: Report6ix9ine has been moved to a new location, after his address was leaked online, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine's Neighbor Exposes His Location: ReportThe self-proclaimed King Of New York has apparently returned to Long Island where he was spotted flexing for the 'Gram on his balcony.By Aron A.
- SportsKnicks Owner James Dolan Tests Positive For CoronavirusKnicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first NBA owner to do so.By Cole Blake
- SongsKiyanne Makes Her Presence Known With "Hard Freestyle"Here's one for the purists in the back.By Milca P.
- NewsYuri Joness Keeps His Eye On The Prize On "Break Bread"Yuri Joness and Tre Trax roll through with another one.By Milca P.
- Music50 Cent Recalls Tougher Times After Witnessing Eric B. & Rakim In Concert50 Cent pays tribute to Eric B. & Rakim after seeing them live.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWatch As Hell Rell Suffers Beatdown In RestaurantDipset original Hell Rell gets swarmed by goonie while laying up with his family in Long Island.By Devin Ch
- MusicWatch Good Charlotte Cover Lil Peep's "Awful Things" During Memorial Service"Awful Things" is the third single from Lil Peep's album "Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 1."By Chantilly Post