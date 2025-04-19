ItsBizKit & Sauce Walka Get To The Bankroll By Any Means Necessary In "Blood Money (Remix)"

ItsBizkit and Sauce Walka's latest collaboration, "Blood Money (Remix)" is a raw, high-energy street anthem that dives into themes of survival, ambition, and loyalty.

The track builds on the momentum of the original version, which gained traction after a gritty performance during ItsBizKit’s After Hours Show in New York City. This remix raises the stakes, with Sauce Walka delivering his trademark animated flow and vivid street imagery, giving the track even more urgency and fire.

Lyrically, the song speaks to the price of success in the streets—the bloodshed, betrayal, and burden that come with the hustle. Sauce Walka, known for his flamboyant style and unapologetic bravado, adds layered perspective to the track.

He brings stories from the frontlines of his life and career, especially poignant given the recent loss of his TSF artist Sayso P in a Memphis shooting that also left Walka wounded. ItsBizKit, stepping further into his role as an artist and not just a hip-hop media personality, anchors the track with confident bars that reflect his journey from the digital world to center stage.

His verses echo the grind and resilience it takes to move from behind the camera to the spotlight. Both rappers flex wealth, pain, and power, embodying the title’s symbolism—money earned not just through hustle, but through scars and sacrifice.

At its core, “Blood Money (Remix)” isn’t just about material gain. It’s a reflection of what it costs to climb out of struggle and build a legacy. ItsBizKit and Sauce Walka turn their verses into testimony, offering a portrait of ambition shaped by risk, pain, and purpose.

"Blood Money (Remix)" - ItsBizKit Ft. Sauce Walka

Quotable Lyrics:

Gettin stronger on the island

Smoking green magic, tryna stay away from violence

Born down in Texas, handguns like a wallet

Had to play games when dude die from being childish