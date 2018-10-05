live action remake
- MoviesZach Galifianakis Cast In Disney’s Live-Action "Lilo & Stitch"Zach Galifianakis has officially joined the cast of the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" remake. By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureDDG Says "I Didn't Know People Were This Racist" When Reacting To Halle Bailey HateHis girlfriend is the new Ariel in the live-action "The Little Mermaid," and DDG says he "thought Martin Luther King canceled this sh*t out."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureHalle Bailey Praises "The Little Mermaid" Director For Encouraging Her To Incorporate Her Locs Into Leading RoleThe highly anticipated live-action remake of the 1989 film is due out on May 26th, 2023.By Hayley Hynes
- TVNetflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Creators Leave Live-Action RebootNetflix plans to go ahead with the series and is in the process of finding new leadership. By Noah John
- Movies"Bambi" Will Be The Next Disney Film To Get A Live-Action RemakeWriters from "Captain Marvel" and "Chaos Walking" will write the screenplay for Bambi's new journey into live-action.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesBilly Porter Set To Star As The "Fairy Godmother" In "Cinderella" RemakeBilly Porter is "Fairy Godmother" 2.0.By Aida C.
- MoviesThe New "Cats" Trailer Is The Most Terrifying Thing You'll See All DayWhat in the...By hnhh
- MusicPeople Are Mad About Halle Bailey Playing The First Black "Little Mermaid"What's your opinion?By hnhh
- EntertainmentAwkwafina & Jacob Tremblay To Star In Disney's "Little Mermaid" Live-Action RemakeDisney's working on another live-action remake. By Chantilly Post
- MoviesDora The Explorer Heads to High School In New Live Action TrailerThe live action wave continues.By Milca P.
- MoviesJanelle Monae Joins The Cast Of "Lady And The Tramp" Live-Action MovieThe "Pynk" songstress continues to make strides in her acting career. By hnhh