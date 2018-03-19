Lisa Bloom
- Music50 Cent Keeps Pressing Teairra Mari About Debt As A Warning To OthersFif wants it to be known that he's not the one to mess with.By Erika Marie
- CrimeAnother T.I. & Tiny Sexual Abuse Accuser Recruits Lisa BloomCelebrity attorney Lisa Bloom reveals that she's signed a second T.I. & Tiny accuser. By Aron A.
- CrimeT.I. & Tiny Sexual Abuse Accuser Takes Strong Legal ActionOne of the women accusing T.I. and Tiny of sexual abuse and drugging her has hired high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom to represent her.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeDiplo Responds To Restraining Order & Revenge Porn AllegationsA woman claims that the DJ hired a private investigator to follow her and has "distributed pornography images of her."By Erika Marie
- CrimeHitmaka Accuser Talia Tilley Speaks On "False" Home Invasion AllegationsHitmaka has been accused of assault by Talia Tilley, but the producer claims she was apart of a home invasion plot. Now, she's issued a statement.By Erika Marie
- GossipKevin Hart's Sex Tape Partner Promised Not To Sue Him After Scandal Went PublicIt looks like Kevin Hart's sex scandal is getting far more complex than we thought.By Aron A.
- Beef50 Cent Drags Teairra Mari Over DWI Conviction: "There Goes Your Me Too Movement"50 Cent trashes Teairra Mari and Lisa Bloom after the reality show star pleads guilty to DWI charge.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Was Deserted By Her Lawyer During Kardashian Legal BattleBlac Chyna is deep in legal drama. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Hit With Lien Over Unpaid Legal Fees In Rob Kardashian Case: ReportBlac Chyna's former lawyer comes after her for an unpaid bill.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Says Kids Are "Healthy & Doing Very Well" Amid Police House VisitBlac's lawyer issues a statement on the matter. By Chantilly Post
- Music50 Cent Readies The Strap For Teairra Marí: "I Want My Money Now"50 Cent hastens the deadline for the $30k payout awarded to him in the Teairra Marí revenge porn lawsuit.By Devin Ch
- Original Content50 Cent's Targets Of The Week: Wendy Williams, Dame Dash & More50 Cent brings the blunderbuss to the bargaining table this week.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent Roasts Lisa Bloom After Winning Teiarra Mari Revenge Porn CaseLisa Bloom's legal threats are scaring 50 Cent.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentBlac Chyna Scores Major Legal Win In Lawsuit Against Kardashian ClanThe Kardashian clan gets shut down in court. By Aron A.
- Entertainment50 Cent Still Joking About Teairra Mari Sex Tape After Reaching Instagram Milestone50 Cent ponders if he needs to leak his own sex tape to gain followers.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTeairra Marí Denied Restraining Order Against 50 Cent In Revenge Porn LawsuitJudge explains why he turned down Teairra Mari's request for restraining order against 50 Cent.By Devin Ch
- MusicTeairra Marí's Ex-Boyfriend Allegedly Knows Who Leaked The Sex TapeA "Woman" is to blame for the leak, according to Abdul-Ahad.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment50 Cent Clearly Unfazed By Teairra Mari's Revenge Porn Lawsuit50 Cent has jokes about the most recent legal situation he's been dragged into.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Clowns Lisa Bloom's Legal Threats In Teairra Mari's Revenge Porn Case50 Cent responds to Lisa Blooms threats of legal action.By Aron A.
- MusicTrey Songz Will Not Be Charged In Domestic Violence Case: ReportTrey Songz is officially off the hook.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Says Trey Songz Domestic Assault Allegations Are A "Money Play"50 Cent weighs in on assualt accusations brought against Trey Songz.By Milca P.
- MusicTwo More Women Say Trey Songz Assaulted Them According To Lisa BloomTrey Songz has more women claiming assault.By Chantilly Post
- MusicTrey Songz Responds To Assault Accusations: "I Am Being Lied On"Trey Songz has spoken. By Chantilly Post