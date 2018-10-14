Liquor
- Pop CultureDiddy Accused By Diageo Of Working Against Other Black-Owned BusinessesThe liquor and spirits company is still embroiled in a legal battle with Puff Daddy, who also alleged racial discrimination on their behalf.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWiz Khalifa Calls His New Signature Purple Gin "Smooth AF"Wiz moves from "black and yellow" to vibrant purple for his exclusive, McQueen and the Violet Fog Ultraviolet Edition gin.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosAri Lennox Looks Radiant In New "Liquor" Music Video With BabyfaceThe groovy R&B track appears on the producer's "Girls Night Out" project.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRick Ross Sets The Weekend Mood While Dancing Around His House With A Bottle Of Liquor: WatchRozay is in a great mood ahead of his highly anticipated car show in May.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJeezy Announces Partnership With French Distillery Naud SpiritsJeezy has been "corporate thuggin" to celebrate his 44th birthday.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicCardi B To Launch Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream Called "WhipShots"Cardi B's "WhipShots" business venture is set to launch in December.By Joshua Robinson
- RandomAlcohol Sales Increase By 55% In The U.S.Liquor sales rose by 55% in the United States as the country continues to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- GramMegan Thee Stallion & Lizzo's Hot Girl Summer Continues With Flutes & Twerking"Down south little mermaid."By Erika Marie
- MusicRedman Says He'd Rather His Kids Buy Weed Than AlcoholHe said liquor may be easier to buy, but it causes people to act wild.By Erika Marie
- MusicMeek Mill Considers Bossing Up Like Diddy & Jay-ZMeek Mill wants to own his proper liquor business.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyBrooklyn Rat Goes Viral For Photo Holding A Bottle Of HennessyThis rat enjoyed his final night.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Pulls A Jigga, Enters The Champagne Racket With "Mod Sélection"Drake is launching an exclusive line of bubbly.By Devin Ch
- MusicQuavo Gets In His Bag & Partners With Martell CognacQuavo wants to change the way people drink.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyElon Musk Files Trademark For "Teslaquila" Liquor BrandElon Musk appears to be doubling down on his April Fool's joke of a Tesla-branded tequila "hitting the market."By Devin Ch