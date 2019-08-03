Lena Waithe
- News"Verzuz" Documentary Produced By Lena Waithe Will Arrive On Prime VideoWaithe, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz spoke about what people can expect from the documentary.By Erika Marie
- TVBig Sean Discusses The Return Of His Character "Tristian" On Lena Waithe's "Twenties"Big Sean has officially returned to Lena Waithe's BET series "Twenties."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicLena Waithe Partners With Def Jam To Launch Hillman Grad RecordsThe filmmaker says she's hoping to find "really interesting artists who have a real drive," citing sounds like H.E.R., Miguel, and Lil Nas XBy Erika Marie
- TVLena Waithe Hit With Backlash Over Graphic Racist Violence In "Them""Them" gets graphic.By Karlton Jahmal
- TVLena Waithe Responds To Accusations She Stole Concept For “Girls Room”Lena Waithe responds to accusation of her stealing the concept for her upcoming show "Girls Room."By Kevin Goddard
- TVTiffany Boone Explains Leaving "The Chi" Due To Allegations Against Jason MitchellActress Tiffany Boone hopped on IG to give details about her controversial exit from Lena Waithe's Showtime series "The Chi" back in 2018.By Keenan Higgins
- GossipLena Waithe Allegedly Dating Actress, Cynthia Erivo, Days After Split From WifeLena Waithe moves on fast. By Dominiq R.
- RelationshipsLena Waithe & Wife Alana Mayo Split After Two Months Of Marriage: ReportThe pair have been together for three years.By Erika Marie
- TVApple Releases Groundbreaking Trailer For LGBTQ Docuseries "Visible"Apple TV's “Visible: Out On Television” docuseries will showcase the development of LGBTQ characters in mainstream television and media. By Dominiq R.
- MusicRihanna Interviews Lena Waithe, Skylar Diggins & More For Special Edition MagazineRihanna teams up with i-D for "Rihannazine". By Noah C
- MoviesKanye West, Kobe Bryant, & More Buy Out Theatres Screening "Just Mercy"Baller move.By Lynn S.
- Movies"Frozen 2" Rules Weekend Box Office, "Queen & Slim" Has Moderate Opening"Frozen 2" reigns supremeBy Karlton Jahmal
- RelationshipsFabolous & Emily B Take "Queen & Slim"-Inspired Photos On Cuba TripGiving strong Bonnie & Clyde vibes. By Noah C
- NewsVince Staples, Mereba & 6LACK Contribute "Yo Love" To "Queen & Slim" SoundtrackThis soundtrack is gonna be unreal. By Noah C
- TVActor Jason Mitchell Finally Speaks On Sexual Misconduct AllegationsJason Mitchell has issued a statement.By Aida C.
- TVActor Jason Mitchell Of "The Chi" To Be Killed-Off On The Show#ByeByeBrandonBy Aida C.