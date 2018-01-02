legalization
- PoliticsMexico's Top Court Rules In Favor Of Legalizing CannabisResidents 18 and over can apply for a permit to consume and cultivate cannabis for personal use. By Aron A.
- PoliticsJay-Z's Monogram Taps Hype Williams & Curren$y For New CampaignThe Slim Aarons-inspired ad campaign was shot by Hype Williams at the Frank Sinatra House in Palm Springs. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJay-Z Salutes New York For Finally Legalizing MarijuanaNew York steps into the future. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsIllinois Rakes In $3.2M On Legal Cannabis Sales On First DayBig weed, big bucks.By Aron A.
- PoliticsHouse Committee Approves Bill Calling For Federal Legalization Of CannabisIt's about to be 4/20 every day out here, baybeeee.By Aron A.
- SocietyBernie Sanders Shared His Marijuana Legalization Plan At 4:20 PMSanders with the impeccable timing. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsMexican Court Legalizes Cocaine For Two PeopleA court in Mexico gives permission to two people to use cocaine without any consequence.By Aron A.
- SocietyIllinois Man Sentenced To 4-Year Bid Within Hours Of "Marijuana Reform" Taking EffectThomas Franzen was caught with a suspicious mail order totaling 42 pounds of chocolate edibles.By Devin Ch
- SocietyIllness Related To Marijuana Users Leaves Doctors Worried After More LegalizationThe more you know. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyCollege Cannabis Courses Gain Popularity Across The CountryMore colleges are including cannabis courses as part of their curriculum. By Aron A.
- SocietyNew Bill To Legalize Marijuana Is Called S.420A senator introduced a new bill to legalize weed.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyThailand Gets Legalized Medical Marijuana As "New Year’s Gift"Thailand has taken its first baby step towards full legalization of marijuana. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyMichigan Has Officially Legalized MarijuanaMichigan legalizes weed.By Milca P.
- SocietyChina Warns Citizens In Canada To Stay Away From WeedChina urges its citizens to stay away from marijuana.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentTommy Chong Loses Passport & Can't Return To Canada For Legalized PotStoner problems. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyT.I. Endorses Actress Turned Politician For Her Stance On Marijuana LegalizationT.I. is ready to cast his vote.By Zaynab
- SocietyCanada Will Legalize Marijuana Nationwide Starting October 17thPrime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered the exciting news. By David Saric
- SocietyOttawa Officials Think Weed Shouldn't Be Sold In Poor NeighbourhoodsCanada's capital has raised some concerns over poverty-stricken regions in relation to the legalization of marijuana. By David Saric
- SocietyVermont Becomes First State To Legalize Recreational Pot Through LegislationThis makes Vermont the first state to legalize marijuana in this manner.
By David Saric
- SocietyBlack People Can’t Handle Weed Due To "Genetics" Says Kansas RepublicanThis racist statement has ruffled some feathers. By David Saric
- Original ContentThe Best Legal Marijuana Companies In LAThe most exotic, and also the most healthy, legal marijuana distributors in Los Angeles.By Karlton Jahmal
- GossipMike Tyson Purchases 40 Acres Of Land To Start Cannabis Ranch: ReportMike Tyson seems to be capitalizing on California’s newest legislationBy David Saric