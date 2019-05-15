kylie cosmetics
- TVKylie Jenner Sued By Model Who Allegedly Did Not Get PaidThe young mogul has denied the allegations in the lawsuit.By Noah Grant
- TVKylie Jenner Turned Her Lip Insecurities Into The Creation Of Her Cosmetics BrandOn the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reunion special, Kylie Jenner gets candid about feeling "unkissable" because of her natural lips.
By Kevin Quinitchett
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner's Cosmetics Empire Sued By Former Partner Over New Coty DealKylie Jenner and her lucrative beauty company are being brought to court by former cosmetics manufacturer Seed Beauty over claims that "King Kylie" may leak trade secrets to competitor and new partner Coty.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Receives Response From Forbes After Blasting OutletKylie Jenner and her lawyer reportedly requested for Forbes to retract their article claiming that she falsified records to make it seem as if she was a billionaire, but the outlet stands by their findings.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Is No Longer A Billionaire According To ForbesForbes reports that Kylie Jenner fabricated a "web of lies" in her attempt to become the world's youngest self-made billionaire.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Is Still The Youngest Self-Made Billionaire According To ForbesKylie Jenner tops Forbes' list of the youngest billionaires, joining a list of ten billionaires under the age of 30.By Rose Lilah
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner To Start Producing Custom Hand SanitizerKylie Jenner has partnered with Coty Inc, a major stakeholder in her skincare and cosmetic lines, to manufacture custom hand sanitizer for southern California hospitals.By Lynn S.
- MusicKylie Jenner's New Cosmetics Ad Features Unreleased Travis Scott & Don Toliver TrackThe song will appear on Don Toliver's project.By Milca P.
- NumbersKylie Jenner's Cosmetic Line Suffers Stock Decline After Selling Majority StakeKylie's still laughing to the bank. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Is $600 Million Richer With New Kylie Cosmetics DealKylie Jenner is taking new steps towards global domination with beauty deal.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Breaks Tik Tok Record And Files To Trademark ''Rise And Shine''Just another day for billionaire Kylie.By Sandra E
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Kicks Off 22nd Birthday With A Humble Breakfast On A YachtFor a billionaire, at least. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner's Office Has A Bedroom Just For Stormi So They Can Be Together All The TimeMom life. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentKylie Jenner Teases Hair Business Rulership With "Kylie Hair"Kylie Jenner wants to take over the hair business. By Aida C.