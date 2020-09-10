KUWTK
- Pop CultureKourtney Kardashian Admits She Isn’t As Close To Kim & Khloe As She Once Was"I think I'm in a different place.”By Lamar Banks
- TVKourtney Kardashian Hated "KUWTK," Calls Out Editors For Making Her Look BadShe also says she "felt like I was being almost a character."
By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKhloe Kardashian Blasted For Resurfaced "Black C*ck" & "N*gger Lover" RemarksAmid Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, the public has been outraged over comments made by Khloé in an episode of her reality show.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Faces Blackfishing Accusations After Latest PostKylie Jenner is coming under fire for Blackfishing.By Cole Blake
- TVKhloe Kardashian Confirms She Had Nose JobKhloe Kardashian denied having any other plastic surgery while discussing rumors that she's done something to her face.By Taya Coates
- TVKim Kardashian Admits "KUWTK" Wouldn't Be As Popular Without Sex Tape LeakKim Kardashian says "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" probably would not have been as popular had her sex tape with Ray J not leaked.By Cole Blake
- TVKylie Jenner On Where She Stands With Tyga: "We're Not Friends"Kylie Jenner says she's not friends with Tyga but she has no bad feelings toward him.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian Explains Her Decision To Divorce Kanye WestKim attributed their divorce to "a general difference of opinions on a few things."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Reveals She's Envious Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's RomanceKim detailed what she was lacking in her relationship with Kanye West & what she desires from a partner in the future.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Explains Why She Addressed Ray J Sex Tape On "KUWTK"On the very first episode of the long-running series, Kim joked that she made the sex tape "because I was horny & I felt like it."By Erika Marie
- TVKim Kardashian Breaks Down Over Kanye West DivorceKim Kardashian says she feels like a "failure" because of her crumbling marriage on the latest episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."By Alex Zidel
- TVKim Kardashian Failed The Baby Bar ExamThe star has failed to follow in her father’s footsteps — at least, as of now.By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Denies Purchasing Illegally Imported Ancient Roman StatueKim Kardashian was at the center of a strange scandal, after her name was listed as the importer on a "looted" ancient statue.By Taya Coates
- TVKim Kardashian Complains About Kanye's Tweets On "KUWTK"Kim Kardashian's divorce with Kanye West is playing out on reality television.By Alex Zidel
- TVKylie Jenner's Face Transformation Over The Years Shocks KUWTK FansPeople couldn’t help but notice just how different her lips and cheeks looked in the trailer, leaving fans wondering if she's had serious work done. By hnhh
- TVKim Kardashian & Kanye West's Divorce To Be Featured On "KUWTK": ReportKim and Kanye's relationship woes will reportedly be a focus on the final season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians".By Alex Zidel
- TVMalika Haqq Reacts To Ex OT Genasis DM'ing Another Woman While She Was PregnantIn a sneak peek of tonight’s episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” Malika Haqq reveals screenshots a fan sent her of her ex, OT Genasis, DM’ing another woman while Haqq was still pregnant. By Noor Lobad
- RelationshipsMalika Haqq Complains About O.T. Genasis Not Helping With Baby's ArrivalThe reality star also explained why her relationship with the rapper didn't work out.By Erika Marie
- TVKardashians Rumored To Be Negotiating Streaming Deal With Netflix, Amazon Or AppleFollowing recent headlines that "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" will be ending in early 2021, it's now being reported that the multibillion-dollar reality TV family may end up on your favorite streaming service.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureCaitlyn Jenner Found Out About "KUWTK" Ending On The News: "Nobody Called Me"Caitlyn also said that she doesn't "know the inner workings of all the family" but isn't surprised the reality show has ended.By Erika Marie