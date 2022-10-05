The Kardashian-Jenners have built their entire brand on the concept of family. Fans initially related to the reality stars in the beginning of their tv career because of their sisterly dynamic. However, there have been public rifts between the siblings over the years, most notably between Kim Kardashian and big sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The two mom came to blows back in 2020 while filming an episode of their E! show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Sources even alleged that the show was coming to an end due to the sisters’ inability to get along.

On Tuesday (October 4), Kourtney addressed her relationship with sister Kim & Khloe during an interview with Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. The mom of three opened up about her sisters forming a closer bond in 2018 when they were both expecting children at the same time.

“I just felt like they really bonded, like they were going through the same things,” the eldest Kardashian sister shared. She also credited her unhappiness with their show as to why the sisters grew apart. “That’s when I was unhappy with [KUWTK], partially because of them two kind of ganging up. It was almost everything that Khloe and I had kind of done to Kim, and then they were flipping it on me.”

Kourtney went on to add that she enjoys being in her own space and having her own thing, adding, “I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes or just do our own thing. I just like to be in my own little world and enter it when I choose.”

On the current status of her relationship with Kim & Khloe, the Poosh creator shared that the she and Khloe are still close, but not the way they once were. “ We’re good. I think just life isn’t the same. I think I’m in a different place.”

