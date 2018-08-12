kidnap
- Pop CultureRebel Wilson Details Being Kidnapped While On Vacation In East AfricaThe "Pitch Perfect" actress shared that she and a group of women were carjacked and held overnight.By Erika Marie
- CrimeSplash Zanotti & Others Arrested For Alleged Kidnapping & Rape In FloridaThe home invasion resulted in a $20,000 lick. By Karlton Jahmal
- Crime6ix9ine's Kidnapper Begs For Jail ReleaseAnthony "Harv" Ellison, one of Tekashi 6ix9ine's kidnappers, is requesting his early release from prison because of his asthma.By Alex Zidel
- RandomTeen Faked Getting Kidnapped To Escape "Overprotective" Mother: ReportThe 16-year-old was seen getting abducted in a security video released by police.By Lynn S.
- SocietyMarried Man Kills Girlfriend & Pretends To Be Her Through Text MessagesThis is wildBy Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeTekashi 6ix9ine Alleged Kidnapping Footage Leaks Online: WatchUp close and personal.By Erika Marie
- SocietyCollege Professor Attempts To Kidnap Three Women In One Night Driving UberBe safe out there. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyDonald Trump Blasts Jussie Smollett For Devaluing His "MAGA" BrandDonald Trump uses Twitter as he would a "Stepping Razor."By Devin Ch
- Music VideosTM88, Southside, & Gunna Release Murderous Video For "Order"The cinematic video is creepy as all hell.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersTekashi 6ix9ine Recreates Kidnapping Scene In A New AdvertisementTekashi goes back to a dark place while filming a new ad.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSkinnyfromthe9 Arrested For Kidnapping & Assault In New JerseyThe up-and-coming rapper was arrested for kidnapping & beating a 21 year old man.By Devin Ch