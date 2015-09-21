Kerry Washington
- TVKerry Washington's 7 Best TV & Film RolesThe Hollywood veteran knows how to arrest viewers with her performances.By Demi Phillips
- SportsKerry Washington Reveals Shaq Once Slid Into Her DMsApparently Shaq is a big of "Scandal."By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureKerry Washington Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?Explore the multifaceted journey of Kerry Washington—actress, activist, and entrepreneur—as she amasses a massive net worth.By Jake Skudder
- TVKerry Washington's Greatest Acting RolesWhat is Your Best Kerry Washington's Acting Role?By Victor Omega
- Pop CultureKerry Washington Is Bart's New Teacher Ms. Peyton On "The Simpsons"Nine years after retiring Mrs. Krabappel, "The Simpsons" is introducing new addition. Washington detailed what fans can expect.By Erika Marie
- TVKerry Washington Honors Michael K. Williams At 2021 EmmysWhile he may not have won an Emmy, Michael K. Williams was paid tribute to on Sunday's ceremony.By Nancy Jiang
- Pop CultureTina Knowles, Taylor Swift, T.I., & More Honor Beyoncé On Her 40th BirthdayA slew of the most famous celebrities came out to celebrate the impact of Beyoncé on her 40th birthday.By Cole Blake
- AnticsKerry Washington Retracts Controversial Tweet About DMX & Prince PhilipThe actress quickly deleted the tweet suggesting Prince Philip and DMX were buddies in the afterlife. By Madusa S.
- RandomKerry Washington Thinks Khalid Is DJ KhaledKerry Washington mistakenly responded to Khalid's election tweet with an excited "We da best!!!"By Alex Zidel
- RandomTrina & Marilyn Monroe Lookalike Debate Sparks Wild Celebrity ComparisonsWho are two unlikely stars that you think favor one another?By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKerry Washington's Golden Globes Look Was A Blazer With Nothing UnderneathAnd she looked gorgeous in it.By Alex Zidel
- TVKerry Washington Occasionally Receives Text Messages Meant For Kanye WestThe perils of having the same initials.By Erika Marie
- MoviesKerry Washington Discusses Racial Identity & Her Time On "Scandal"There were times Washington has felt like "the face of the race."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureActress Kerry Washington Gives Out Her Phone Number So Fans Can CallKerry Washington wants you to call her.By Aida C.
- NewsJamie Foxx Flubs Line, Breaks Character On Live "The Jeffersons," "All In The Family" SpecialHe cracked jokes to get through the moment and caused others in the cast to laugh at his mistake.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJamie Foxx, Kerry Washington & Wanda Sykes Star In "The Jeffersons" RemakeThe live television special airs May 22.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentMichael Ealy Recalls Kerry Washington Checking Chris Rock For Being Rude To HimHe said he held a grudge against Rock for years.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJohn Legend, Jemele Hill, Kerry Washington & More React To "Surviving R. Kelly"The anti-R.Kelly movement is stronger than ever By Karlton Jahmal
- LifeSteve Harvey May Hire Woman "Scandal" Is Based On To Fix His Public ImageJudy Smith is a real-life "fixer."By hnhh
- NewsKerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson & Mary J. Blige Star In Apple Music AdKerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson, and Mary J. Blige revisit their favorite tunes using Apple Music. By Angus Walker