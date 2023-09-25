Kerry Washington Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actress Worth?

Known for her compelling performances and unyielding activism, Kerry Washington's trajectory in Hollywood is a paradigm for excellence and influence. As a testament to her professional achievements and shrewd financial acumen, CAknowledge puts her net worth at a commendable $55 million in 2023.

Rooted in the Bronx, New York City, Kerry Washington grew up with a sense of community that would later significantly influence her roles and activism. She attended the Spence School, an elite all-girls institution where she excelled both academically and in the performing arts. Yet, even in those hallowed halls, she remained connected to her community, actively participating in outreach programs. Washington's undergraduate years at George Washington University further honed her acting chops, catapulting her into roles that would soon garner both critical and popular acclaim. The seeds sown in those formative years have borne ample fruit, evident in her complex characters and profound impact on and off-screen.

Career Highlights & Accolades: More Than Just Olivia Pope

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Actress Kerry Washington attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

While Washington's role as the indomitable Olivia Pope in Scandal remains her most recognizable work, her repertoire extends far beyond the corridors of D.C.'s fictional corridors of power. From the heart-wrenching drama of Ray to the social critique in The Last King of Scotland, Washington has delivered one masterful performance after another. She garnered Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG nominations for multiple projects, solidifying her position as a versatile actress capable of commanding any script. Washington has also ventured into producing, with projects like Little Fires Everywhere acting as platforms for complicated narratives and strong female leads. In each project, Washington doesn't just act; she imbues her roles with layers of complexity, making her one of the industry’s most sought-after talents.

Personal Life & Highlights: A Life Less Ordinary

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Nnamdi Asomugha and Kerry Washington attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Despite the natural inclination for stardom to bleed into one's personal life, Washington has skillfully managed to maintain a reasonable sanctuary around her private affairs. Married to former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, the couple has been notoriously discreet about their family life, thereby preserving a sense of normalcy for their children. What does seep into the public consciousness, however, is Washington’s persistent activism. A proponent of various causes like education and voter registration, she uses her platform to address systemic inequities and inspire change, proving her commitment to bettering the world extends far beyond her acting roles.

Business Ventures & Philanthropy: A Multi-Dimensional Portfolio

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 04: (Editorial Use Only) (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

While not as overt as some of her Hollywood contemporaries, Washington has been circumspect in diversifying her financial portfolio. She has quietly invested in several ventures, primarily focusing on those aligned with her social justice aspirations. On the philanthropic front, her contributions are far more visible. Washington serves on the board of V-Day, a global activist movement aimed at ending violence against women and girls. She has also lent her name and resources to arts education and has been an outspoken advocate for gender equality in Hollywood, influencing the narrative through not just her words but her actionable commitments.