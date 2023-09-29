Kerry Washington Reveals Shaq Once Slid Into Her DMs

Shaq is apparently the most famous person to slide into the DMs of Kerry Washington, the actress claims. “He’s a big Scandal fan,” Washington told Watch What Happens Live while promoting her upcoming memoir. “He’s always like, ‘I’ll do anything for command,'” Washington said, making reference to a major plot for her character on the show. However, Washington did not say how recently Shaq had hit up her DMs. Scandal ended in 2018.

Elsewhere during her appearance on the WWHL, Washington revealed the most recent celebrity text she had received was from Jennifer Aniston. “Yeah, she sent me proof that she had just bought the book. It was really cute," Washington said. The pair went viral back in 2020 when they gushed about one another after linking up on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. Washington's memoir, Thicker than Water, is out later this year.

Shaq Reflects On Love Life

While Washington is happily married, Shaq has recently been reflecting on his own love life. "I had two perfect women and I messed it up," Shaq expressed. "My first one was my baby mother, Arnetta [Yardbourgh], and then I met Shaunie [Nelson]. Shaunie was also a perfect woman and I messed it up. Yeah, you know, we were young and always just doing dumb stuff. But, you know, the good thing about our relationship is that they forgave me and we have a good relationship now. But when you ask me about the perfect woman, I had two perfect women and I messed it up. Just by, you know, being dumb," Shaq said back in June.

Meanwhile, earlier that same month, Shaq had been spotted out to dinner with influencer Brittany Renner. Renner has a plethora of athletes in her little black book. However, she is best known at the moment for being the mother of PJ Washington's child. Despite this, sources from both camps told gossip outlets that the dinner was entirely platonic and that she wasn't adding Shaq to her list.

