Shaquille O’Neal Has High Remarks For Deion Sanders’ Coaching Job At Colorado

This past weekend, Boulder, Colorado was bringing out all of the stars, including Shaquille O'Neal, for one reason and one reason only. If you have not been keeping up with college football this season, the Colorado Buffaloes are the talk of the town this year because of Deion Sanders. Ever since he has taken the reins of what has been a porous program for quite some time, they are back on the map. Just last season the team went 1-11 and were dead last in the Pac-12. Now, they are 3-0 and ranked number 19 in the country in the AP Top 25 Poll.

Colorado was up against it this past Saturday when they faced their in-state rival Colorado State. It was a brutal battle for the Centennial Cup, even with the Rams being 23-point underdogs ahead of kickoff. Colorado was down by double digits, but Shedeur Sanders and the offense came alive in the fourth quarter and both overtimes to stun the visitors, 43-35. Shaquille O'Neal was in attendance and he saw greatness on the field, but also on the sidelines.

Read More: Nick Chubb Suffers Graphic Knee Injury, ESPN Refuses To Show Replay

Shaquille O'Neal Has Nothing But Compliments For Deion

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Shaq heaped tons of praise on Deion Sanders and the job he has done since his arrival. When a legend in another sport recognizes high-level coaching, you know he is talking about it from experience. The Diesel compared him to another all-timer in Phil Jackson, who led those Shaq and Kobe Bryant teams to multiple championships. He explained, "I know exactly what the [Colorado players] are going through because when you are standing in front of someone that has an impressive resume, and you're trying to get to the level he get to, everything you say is golden. I felt that way when Phil Jackson first came to the Lakers." He also added that Deion is the best coach in college football currently. The team is still growing, but make no mistake, Colorado football is here to stay because of Sanders.

What are your initial thoughts on Shaquille O'Neal having this high praise for Colorado head coach, Deion Sanders? Do you agree or disagree that he is the best college football coach right now? Are they realistically able to compete for a national championship, or just a good Bowl game? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the sports world.

Read More: Antonio Brown Forced To Pay Large Sum To Man He Sold Fake Watch To

[Via]