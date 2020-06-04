Kenneth Walker
- LifeBreonna Taylor's Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Files Federal Lawsuit Against Louisville PDThe suit accuses Louisville PD of excessive force and unlawful search. By hnhh
- PoliticsBreonna Taylor's Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Charges Permanently DroppedThere's a glimpse of hope that justice will prevail. By Faysia Green
- CrimeCharges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker May Be Permanently DismissedThis relief comes after the “worst year of [Kenneth’s] life.”By hnhh
- CrimeTyler Perry Donates $100K For Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend For Legal DefenseKenneth Walker gets a huge endorsement. By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeLouisville Cop Involved In Breonna Taylor's Murder Sues Her Boyfriend, Kenneth WalkerIn the lawsuit, police sgt. Jonathan Mattingly claims he suffered "severe trauma, mental anguish and emotional distress" that night, at the hands of Kenneth Walker. By Noor Lobad
- CrimeBreonna Taylor's BF Says Police Told Him It Was "Unfortunate" He Wasn't ShotKenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, speaks with Gayle King and says that a police officer told him it was "unfortunate" that he was not shot.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeNew Audio From Breonna Taylor Shooting Raises Conflicting StoriesThe death of 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor at the hands of Louisville PD officers has left the world at a standstill in demand for justice, and newly-released audio tapes add even more questions to what happened on that fateful night.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureBreonna Taylor Case: Police Officer Involved In Shooting Accused Of Sexual AssaultBreonna Taylor was killed in her home after plainclothes police officers barged in and shot her to death. Another woman, Emily Terry, shares her story of being sexually assaulted by one of the officers involved.By Erika Marie