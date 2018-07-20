John David Washington
- Pop CultureChris Rock & Margot Robbie-Led, Drake-Produced "Amsterdam" First Trailer Has Arrived: WatchDirector David O. Russell (best known for "American Hustle," "Three Kings," and "Silver Linings Playbook") was behind the camera for the upcoming movie.ByHayley Hynes5.6K Views
- Pop CultureLil Baby Named On TIME "100 Next" List Along With Chloe X Halle, Doja CatAfter a stellar 2020, Lil Baby is starting off 2021 in similar fashion. The rapper is featured on TIME’s “100 Next” list, spotlighting leaders of the future.
ByAzure Johnson2.3K Views
- Pop CultureJohn David Washington Speaks On Age Gap With Co-Star ZendayaThe actors star in the love film and the public has taken issue with their real-life age difference.ByErika Marie13.0K Views
- RelationshipsZendaya & John David Washington Create Anticipation With “Malcolm And Marie” TrailerZendaya and John David Washington co-star in "Netflix" drama "Malcolm and Marie."ByDeja Goode3.3K Views
- MoviesNetflix Acquires "Malcolm & Marie," Starring Zendaya & John David Washington"Malcolm & Marie," starring Zendaya and John David Washington, will be released on Netflix.ByCole Blake2.6K Views
- Movies"Tenet" Set To Hit $100 Million International Box Office HaulJDW's thriller is doing well during a pandemic. ByKarlton Jahmal2.5K Views
- MoviesChristopher Nolan's "Tenet" Draws $53 Million At International Box OfficeChristopher Nolan's "Tenet" performed well overseas, despite the global coronavirus pandemic.ByCole Blake3.6K Views
- Movies"Tenet" Sets New Global Release Date, But US Debut Will Be Two Weeks LaterSome good news, and some bad news. ByKarlton Jahmal3.2K Views
- Pop CultureZendaya & John David Washington Secretly Filmed Movie With "Euphoria" CreatorThe Sam Levinson-directed film is likely the first feature to be shot during the pandemic. ByNoah John5.0K Views
- MoviesChristopher Nolan's Mysterious "Tenet" Debuts With Epic TrailerThe first official trailer for "Tenet" is here.ByAlex Zidel1161 Views
- MoviesDrake Shares Trailer For New Film "Monsters and Men"Watch the trailer for the Drake produced film "Monsters of Men."Byhnhh6.1K Views
- EntertainmentJohn David Washington's Mom Once Put Childish Gambino In A ChokeholdGambino played it cool, as expected.ByChantilly Post9.3K Views
- EntertainmentSpike Lee’s "BlacKkKlansman" Debuts With $10.8 Million Opening WeekendSpike Lee's film will turn a nice profit. ByKarlton Jahmal6.7K Views
- FootballDenzel Washington Is Happy His Son Quit Football To Pursue Acting CareerActing is a much safer career. ByKarlton Jahmal4.9K Views