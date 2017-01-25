Jewelry Theft
- MusicSwae Lee Alleges $300k In Jewelry Was Stolen From His Miami Hotel: ReportThe crime occurred while he was in the Sunshine State celebrating his birthday. By Madusa S.
- MusicBeyoncé Loses $1 Million Worth Of Stolen Goods To Storage Unit ThievesLaw enforcement officials say three of the superstar's storage units were hit twice by burglars in the L.A. area earlier this month. By Madusa S.
- CrimeOffset Fires Back At Jewellers In $400K LawsuitOffset has asked that a celebrity jewellers' lawsuit against him for allegedly failing to pay for $400K worth of jewelry be dismissed.By Lynn S.
- GossipYG Loses $400K In Jewelry On New Year's Eve: ReportYG filed a police report after noticing a bunch of missing jewelry from his hotel room.By Alex Zidel
- MusicT.I.'s Wife Tiny Reported $750,000 Worth Of Jewelry Stolen From Her LamborghiniOver the weekend, T.I.'s wife, Tiny was the victim of a robbery outside of a bar in Atlanta, where she reported over $750,000 worth of property stolen from her Lamborghini. By Sandra E
- MusicYoung Dolph Robbed For Over $500K Of Jewelry & CashYoung Dolph's car was broken into while he was eating lunch.By Alex Zidel
- Music6ix9ine Calls Out YG After Slim 400 Flight; YG Questions Where His Chains AreThe beef between 6ix9ine and YG has been renewed.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian West Wears Precious Jewels In New York 2 Years After She Was Robbed In ParisThe mogul was iced out for a Tiffany & Co. party.By hnhh
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Has A Hunch On Who Stole Her Wiz Khalifa Engagement RingAmber Rose has her assumptions on who may have taken her ring.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Freaks Out After Her Wiz Khalifa Engagement Ring Gets StolenAmber planned to pass the ring along to her son.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRae Sremmurd Showcase Their Drip In New Video"A hunnit thousand on my head." By hnhh
- MusicYG Arrested For Las Vegas Chain Robbery: ReportYG has been released on $20K bail.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid Restocks On $78K Worth Of Jewelry After Home Invasion: ReportRich The Kid is working to get back what was taken from him.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentReport: Kendall Jenner's Jewelry Theft Was An Inside JobNew details of the Kendal Jenner jewelry theft.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicMan Behind Drake Jewelry Theft Sentenced To 1 Year In JailTravion King will serve time for the $3 million heist.By Trevor Smith
- SportsKyle Lowry’s Home Burglarized By Multi-Million Dollar Jewelry Theft RingPhilly police bust massive jewelry theft ring.By Kyle Rooney