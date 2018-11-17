james franco
- MoviesFidel Castro’s Daughter Defends James Franco's "Alina Of Cuba" CastingFidel Castro’s daughter has come to the defence of the casting of James Franco in "Alina of Cuba."By Cole Blake
- Movies"Alina Of Cuba" Producer Responds To Backlash To James Franco Being Casted As Fidel CastroA producer on "Alina of Cuba" has responded to John Leguizamo's recent criticism of the film.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJohn Leguizamo Calls For Boycott After James Franco Was Cast As Fidel CastroThere has been backlash after Franco's role was announced and Leguizamo says "no more appropriation."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJames Franco Talks Seth Rogen Saying They Won't Work Together Again: "It Was Hurtful"They were friends for 20 years and while Franco stayed silent on his sexual misconduct allegations, Rogen was accused of being his "enabler."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJames Franco Speaks On Sexual Misconduct Scandal: "I Did Sleep With Students"He was accused of inappropriate behavior with his acting students and after four years, he addresses the controversy head-on.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJames Franco Settles Sexual Misconduct Class Action Lawsuit For $2.2 Million: ReportAll parties released a joint statement regarding "the mistreatment of women in Hollywood."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCharlyne Yi Gives "Sexual Predator Enabler" Seth Rogen A Checklist To Make AmendsThe actress suggests that Seth Rogen’s intention to simply "distance" himself from James Franco isn’t enough.By Taya Coates
- Pop CultureSeth Rogen Says He Has No Plans To Work With James Franco AgainSeth Rogen says he has no plans to work with James Franco again and regrets making light of the allegations made against him.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJames Franco Called A "Sexual Predator" And Seth Rogen An "Enabler" By Charlyne YiThe three worked together on Franco’s film “The Disaster Artist” in 2017. By hnhh
- GossipJames Franco Sued By Former Students For Alleged Sexual Exploitation: ReportJames Franco is being sued by two former students claiming sexual misconduct.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentJames Franco Breaks Into Hollywood In The "Zeroville" TrailerThe official trailer to "Zeroville" is here.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Sends Subpoena To James Franco After Being Spotted With Amber HeardJames Franco is now involved in the case. By Chantilly Post
