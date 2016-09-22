injustice
- MusicTory Lanez Writes Letter Claiming Trial Was UnjustThe Canadian artist took to his Instagram to share his letter in writing and via a phone call, alleging that he was "robbed and deprived" of a fair trial.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsPortland Pulls Back On Minor Traffic Stops Due To Racial DisparityPortland police will no longer be pulling people over for minor traffic stops in an effort to address racial inequality. By Aron A.
- CrimeDefense Attorneys In Ahmaud Arbery Case Want Black DA RemovedThe defense attorneys of the McMichaels & William Bryan want Black-American District Attorney removed from the case. By Dominiq R.
- SportsDamian Lillard Joins Protests In Portland & Speaks Up Against InjusticeDamian Lillard is standing hand in hand with his community in Portland, Oregon.By Alexander Cole
- TVEllen DeGeneres & Alicia Keys Present Teen Told To Cut Dreads With $20K ScholarshipEllen DeGeneres & A. Keys come through for the vilified Texas teen. By Dominiq R.
- RandomBlack Teen Withheld From Graduation Ceremony Unless He Cuts His LocsDeAndre Arnold's Trinidadian roots won't be suppressed. By Dominiq R.
- MusicKodak Black Thinks He's Dying Due To "Cruel & Unethical" Treatment In Prison"They are strategically killing me slowly in here."By Alex Zidel
- CrimeTay-K's Sister Uses Amber Guyger's Sentence To Point Out Injustice In His CaseDo you think Tay-K should have gotten less time?By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosIndian Rapper Sets New Record For Views But YouTube Hasn't Said A WordYoutube fails to congratulate Indian rap sensation Badshah for breaking their record of most views in 24 hours, and are now rethinking "the way they judge records."By hnhh
- EntertainmentStatistics Show 98% Of "Sagging" Law Arrests Are Black People: ReportA new crime report yielded the numbers. By Aida C.
- MusicMeek Mill Granted New Hearing To Possibly Overturn His ConvictionMore great news for Meek Mill.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Speaks On Gun & Drugs Conviction With The Ladies From "The View"Meek Mill continues in his journey to spread awareness about prison reform.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Reportedly Feels Delayed Hearing Is Result Of Judge's BiasMeek Mill is displeased with Judge Brinkley's latest decision.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRick Ross Asks "Why Is Meek Mill Still In Prison?" After Corruption ScandalRick Ross continues to show Meek Mill support, offering several reasons why he should be released.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMeek Mill's Mother To Attend Social Injustice Panel On His BehalfReverand Al Sharpton, Meek's mother, and his lawyer will be at the UPenn panel.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRalo Breaks Silence Over ArrestRalo, enraged by time wasted and racial profiling, takes to Instagram to explain the legal system.By Devin Ch
- SportsEzekiel Elliott Wins Injunction On 6-Game Suspension; Will Play This WeekCowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be in the lineup this Sunday after getting another temporary restraining order by a Federal judge.By Kevin Goddard
- LifeMaryland Cops Caught On Video Macing 15-Year-Old Girl While HandcuffedMaryland police officers caught pepper spraying 15-year-old girl while she's handcuffed in the back of their squad car.By hnhh