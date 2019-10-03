Hot Pink
- SneakersNike Zoom G.T. Jump 2 "Pink" Officially RevealedA hot pink basketball sneaker is coming.By Ben Atkinson
- Music VideosDoja Cat Entangles Kofi Siriboe In Her Web In Striking "Streets" VisualThe #SilhouetteChallenge was birthed from this track & now Doja spins a story of hypnotizing men into her web.By Erika Marie
- NumbersDoja Cat Skyrockets Up Billboard Hot 100 After Viral TikTok #SilhouetteChallengeThe #SilhouetteChallenge puts Doja Cat’s “Streets” on its shoulder.By Joshua Robinson
- Music VideosDoja Cat & Gucci Mane Have Fun With Animation In "Like That" VideoDoja Cat delivers her new music video with Gucci Mane for "Like That," as promised.By Rose Lilah
- TVDoja Cat & Big Daddy Kane "Turn Up For What" On "Wild 'N Out"Doja Cat & Big Daddy Kane represent New School and Old School squads on an upcoming episode of "Wild 'N Out."By Erika Marie
- NewsDoja Cat's Smash Hit "Say So" Gets The Remix Treatment From SnakehipsDoja Cat's "Say So" got turned into an even more dance-worthy banger by British DJ duo, Snakehips.By Lynn S.
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Slays "Savage Challenge" With Twerking VideoMegan Thee Stallion ushered in the #SavageChallenge after a fan made a TikTok video dancing to her song. She was finally able to learn the steps.By Erika Marie
- GramDoja Cat Denies Skin Lightening Allegations: "How About I'm Half White"Doja Cat was recently the target of accusations that she's been lightening her skin, but the "Hot Pink" artist cleared the air on Instagram.By Erika Marie
- MusicDoja Cat Announces "Hot Pink" TourDoja Cat announces North American headlining tour in support of her sophomore studio album, "Hot Pink."By Lynn S.
- TVDoja Cat Delivers Fun & Sultry "Say So" Performance For "Tonight Show"Doja Cat's hit song is climbing the charts, so she slipped on a sexy pink 'fit and performed to the late-night talk show's audience.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentHow Doja Cat's "Mooo!" Set The Tone For Her CareerTransitioning from novelty to artist on the rise, we look at the ways in which Doja Cat's first viral smash has informed her career from here on out. By Robert Blair
- Music VideosDoja Cat Embodies Harley Quinn In New "Boss B*tch" VisualsDoja Cat morph's into Harley Quinn in new "Boss B*tch" visuals.By Dominiq R.
- MusicDoja Cat Raps Cardi B & Sings Alicia Keys During "Song Association" GameShe couldn't think of a song lyric with the word "Check" in it.By Erika Marie
- MusicDoja Cat Calls Out Her Label Over Lyrics & Addresses Her "Garbage" Sway FreestyleCalling everyone out on Twitter.By Erika Marie
- NewsDoja Cat & Gucci Mane's "Like That" Is One Of The Strongest Bops On "Hot Pink""That's my sh*t." By Noah C
- MusicDoja Cat Discovers Her Dad Produced Records After Nardwuar Pulls Out CassetteSurprises all around.By Erika Marie
- Music VideosDoja Cat Gets Freaky On Camera In "Cyber Sex" VideoDoja Cat is a freaky camgirl in her new video.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDoja Cat Is A Mafia Boss In "Rules" VideoDoja Cat continues her ascent with "Rules."By Alex Zidel
- NewsDoja Cat Samples Blink-182 On New Track "Bottom B*tch"Doja Cat gets us ready for her upcoming album.By Alex Zidel