homes
- LifeBoosie Badazz Is Feeling "Blessed" As He Gives Intimate Look Into His BedroomFollowing a rough few days, Boosie is showing off his digs and offering his motivational takes.By Erika Marie
- GramAnderson .Paak Joins List Of Artists Who Bought Dream Homes For Their Moms"#GetYahMamaAHouse."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEl Chapo's Confiscated Mexican Homes Aren't Selling For Big Money As ExpectedThe Mexican government isn't able to flip El Chapo's homes for what they are worth.By Aron A.
- SocietyAtlanta Raises $50 Million To Provide Housing For City’s HomelessThe city of Atlanta is taking control of their homeless.By Kevin Goddard
- Pop CultureKanye West's "Star Wars" Inspired Dome Homes Feature Four Distinct DesignsYe's really bringing his vision to life. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentSteve Harvey Reportedly Deprives Wife Of Ownership Stake In Texas HomesSteve Harvey continues to dispel rumors that his marriage is in shambles.By Devin Ch
- MusicKim & Kanye West Save Neighbourhood With Private Fire Fighters: ReportThe West's have saved the day.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyYEEZY Calabasas Profits Will Go Towards Californian Wildfire Relief FundThe proceeds from the YEEZY Calabasas track pants will aid the Wildfire relief efforts.By Devin Ch
- MusicIggy Azalea Forced To Evacuate Her Home Due To Californian WildfiresIggy Azalea continues to persevere against all odds.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKim & Kourtney Kardashian Evacuate Their Homes Due To California WildfireKim Kardashian and her family were victims of the wildfires in California.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDemi Lovato Selling The $10 Million House Where She OD'D: ReportA blank slate might be in order on the path to recovery.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentBen Simmons & Kendall Jenner Reportedly Eyeing $55K/Month Secluded HomeThe couple is potentially looking at moving into a new spot with gorgeous views.By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuavo Spent $2.58 Million On Georgia Houses Over The Past YearCall him Quavo the Realtor. By Matthew Parizot