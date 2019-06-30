henry cavill
- UncategorizedDwayne Johnson Is Disappointed In Henry Cavill's DC Superman ExitHe fought tooth and nail for Cavill's return.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureHenry Cavill Won't Be Returning To As DC Studios' SupermanThe 39-year-old actor shared his gratitude in a statement, sharing with fans, "My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will."By Jada Ojii
- TVHenry Cavill Exits "The Witcher" With Liam Hemsworth Set To Replace Him As GeraltHenry Cavill will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth on "The Witcher" for season 4.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBen Affleck & Henry Cavill Rumoured To Make Final Hero Appearances In Upcoming "The Flash" MovieThe DC Universe is said to be making some major changes in the future.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesSuperman Star Henry Cavill Set To Star In "Highlander" RebootCavill will take on another legedary hero role. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Black Panther" Comics Author Ta-Nehisi Coates To Write "Superman" Reboot Script"Black Panther" and "Captain America" comics author, Ta-Nehisi Coates, is set to write the script for the upcoming "Superman" reboot. By Deja Goode
- Pop CultureThe "Justice League" Snyder Cut Finally Has A Release DateThe film is going to be released in March following immeasurable hype.By hnhh
- TV"The Witcher" Season 2 Suspends Filming After Henry Cavill Suffers Leg InjuryCavill hurt his leg while on an assault course.By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesHenry Cavill Rumored To Play Wolverine In "Captain Marvel 2"Henry Cavill may be taking on the role of Wolverine in the upcoming "Captain Marvel" sequel, according to reports.By Lynn S.
- TVNetflix's "The Witcher" Releases Massive 55-Song SoundtrackToss a coin to your witcher.By Cole Blake
- MoviesHenry Cavill Really Wants To Be "Superman" Again: "You'll See"Who wouldn't want to play Mr. Perfect?By Arielle London
- MoviesNetflix's "The Witcher" Starring Henry Cavill Debuts Trailer At San Diego Comic ConGeralt makes his debut. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentHenry Cavill To Play Sherlock Holmes In Upcoming “Enola Holmes” AdaptationHe’ll be starring alongside Millie Bobby Brown. By Kevin Goddard