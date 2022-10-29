Henry Cavill has announced that he’s stepping away from Netflix’s The Witcher and that Liam Hemsworth has signed on to take on the role of Geralt of Rivia. The recasting will be taking place in the show’s fourth season.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 03: Henry Cavill attends Netflix The Witcher LA Fan Experience at the Egyptian Theatre on December 03, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

From there, Cavill expressed his excitement for Hemsworth in taking on the role: “Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Hemsworth reflected on the announcement in a post of his own on Saturday.

“As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” he said. “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure.”

Hemsworth added: “Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

Based on the fantasy novels of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher debuted on Netflix back in 2019. A third season of the show, still starring Cavill, is set to be released in 2023.

Check out Cavill and Hemsworth’s recent Instagram posts below.

[Via]