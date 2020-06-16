George Floyd Protests
- PoliticsSt. Louis Couple Who Pointed Guns At BLM Protestors Receive Mayoral PardonThe lawyer-couple went viral last summer for pointing an AR and handgun at Black Lives Matter protestors. By Joe Abrams
- PoliticsBoosie Badazz Reacts To Derek Chauvin's Sentencing: "That Racist B*tch"He was not pleased with the results of Chauvin's sentencing hearing. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsGeorge Floyd Civil Lawsuit Settled For $27 MillionGeorge Floyd's family wins the largest wrongful death civil rights lawsuit settlement in U.S. History, receiving $27 million dollars from the city of Minneapolis.By Deja Goode
- PoliticsSt. Louis Couple Who Pointed Guns At BLM Protestors Appear In Trump CampaignA St. Louis couple appeared on Trump’s virtual campaign after pointing their guns at Black Lives Matter protesters By O.I.
- PoliticsPortland Protestors Arrested By Unidentified Officers In Unmarked Rental CarsFederal officers with no identification and unmarked cars have been arresting Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland.By O.I.
- CrimeBlack Protesters In NYC Charged With Felonies More Than White Protestors, Data ShowsData from the NYS Attorney General's Office shows that black protestors are much more likely to face serious charges. By Noah John
- BeefKhia Roasts Lil Wayne For Comments On George Floyd ProtestsKhia held nothing back in a vicious verbal attack against Lil Wayne sparked by his recent criticism of those protesting George Floyd's murder by Minneapolis police officers.By Keenan Higgins
- AnticsSt. Louis Lawyer Couple Points Guns At Black Lives Matter ProtestersA St. Louis couple aimed their guns at a group of peaceful protestors.By O.I.
- CrimeElijah McClain, 23-Year Old Killed By Colorado Police, Case Re-OpenedColorado authorities reopen investigation for the death of Elijah McClain.By O.I.
- PoliticsNorth Carolina Cops Fired For Racist Rant Encouraging "Slaughter" Of Black PeopleThree North Carolina police officers engaged in a racist tirade against Black people.By Noah John
- PoliticsProtestors Try Taking Down Andrew Jackson Sculpture In Washington D.C.Protestors in Washington D.C's Layfayette Square attempted to take down a statue of President Andrew JacksonBy Noah John
- Original ContentOne Juneteenth To Remember: A Black Man’s View From The New York ProtestsThis Juneteenth, take a first-hand look at one of the ongoing protests against systemic racism and police brutality taking place in New York City.By Keenan Higgins
- SocietyUncle Ben's, Cream Of Wheat & Mrs. Butterworth To Follow Aunt Jemima's LeadIn response to protests for racial equality, more food products companies are announcing rebranding initiatives. By Noah John
- PoliticsTulsa Newspaper Condemns Trump Rally: "We Can't Welcome It"Tulsa World disavows a planned Trump rally in new editorial, citing coronavirus concerns and fears of social unrest. By Noah John