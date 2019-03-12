Felicity Huffman
- Pop CultureFelicity Huffman Net Worth: What Is The Actress Worth?Journey through Felicity Huffman's acting career, marked by remarkable performances and personal challenges.By Rain Adams
- CrimeFelicity Huffman Free Of Justice System After Finishing Plea RequirementsLast year, the Emmy-winning actress served 11 days in prison for her college scandal crimes.By Erika Marie
- CrimeHot Pockets Heiress Sentenced In College Admissions ScandalThe heiress to the Hot Pockets fortune has been sentenced to 5 months in prison after pleading guilty to cheating and bribing to get her daughters into college.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureFelicity Huffman Released From Prison 3 Days Early In College Bribery ScandalFelicity is a free woman. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyFelicity Huffman's Daughter Allowed To Retake SAT TestOne more chance. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureFelicity Huffman Sentenced To 2 Weeks In Prison For College Admissions ScamFelicity Huffman will also be paying a $30,000 fine.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentFelicity Huffman Celebrates Daughter's Graduation Post-College Admission ScandalFelicity Huffman is keeping positive amidst the drama. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentFelicity Huffman Expected To Plead Guilty Today In College Admission ScandalProsecutors reportedly seeking 4-10 month sentence.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentFelicity Huffman Enters Guilty Plea In College Admissions ScandalAnother one bites the dust. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentLori Loughlin's Husband "Faked His Way" Through College, According To DaughterThe fake post-secondary attendance runs in the family. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentFelicity Huffman Pleads Guilty In College Bribery Case: " I Am Ashamed""I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done."By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentFelicity Huffman & Lori Loughlin Face 20 Years In Prison For College ScamFelicity and Lori may serve a lengthy sentence for their shady business. By Chantilly Post
- MusicD. L. Hughley Says Dr. Dre Shouldn't Be Ashamed Of $70 Million USC DonationThe comedian joked "anybody named Dr. Pepper" should get into the school with a donation like that.By Erika Marie
- MusicJohn Legend On College Bribery Scam: The System Is "Rigged For Wealthy People"John Legend's not very surprised by the controversial college bribery scam. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentLori Loughlin & Felicity Huffman Sued For $500B By Over College Bribery ScandalA mother from the Bay Area is suing several individuals involved in the college admission bribery scam.By Aron A.
- SocietyWannabe Rapper Defends Parents In College Admissions Scam While Smoking A BluntHe promoted his album "Cheese and Crackers" while defending his parents.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Blasts Lori Loughlin For College Scam Involvement: "It’s Disgusting"“They’re going to have to have several seats next to Jussie Smollett!"By Chantilly Post
- SocietyFelicity Huffman Released On $250K Bond After College Bribery ArrestMore details of Huffman's arrest in college admissions bribery case.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsCelebrities, CEOs And College Coaches Indicted In Admissions Bribery CaseLori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman among those arrested in college admissions scheme.By Kyle Rooney