false alarm
- SocietyCanadian Nuclear Plant Issues Terrifying Warning To Residents By MistakeA false alarm left Canadians shook this morning.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAaron Carter Insists Reported Overdose Was False Alarm After Police Called On HimFans became concerned after he appeared unconscious during a live stream video.By Lynn S.
- RandomTimes Square Pedestrians Ran For Their Lives After False Alarm GunshotsTimes Square is back to its normal pace. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRolling Loud Founder Dispels Reports Of Active ShooterTariq Cherif says it was a false alarm.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Victims' Suicide Threats Send Police Rushing To His Trump Tower HomeThe "suicide pact" was reportedly a false alarm.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRussell Wilson Did Not Buy Ciara's Masters As Christmas GiftRussell Wilson has been a victim of fake news. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna’s LA House Gets Swarmed By Police After Alarm TriggeredRihanna's home was invaded by police on Monday after the alarm went off, but it was all an accident.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicRich The Kid Updates Fans: "I'm Not Dead I Was High As Sh*t"Well, that's been cleared up...By Alex Zidel
- MusicFamous Dex Trashes Rich The Kid: "You Selfish! You Don't Do Sh*t For Me & Jay Critch"Rich The Kid says Dexter is lying to his fans about not being on Rich Forever.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJhene Aiko & Big Sean Finally Reunite For Award Ceremony PictureJhene Aiko and Big Sean are still going strong. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentT.J. Miller Arrested At New York Airport For False Bomb ThreatT.J. Miller caused a lot of unnecessary delays on a recent train ride. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyHawaii "Missile Threat" Alert A False Alarm, Officials SayA push notification warning of emergency was reportedly not meant to be sent to residents of the state.By Trevor Smith
- NewsThe Weeknd To Release "False Alarm" Video TomorrowThe Weeknd announces the "False Alarm" video with an eerie movie poster.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsWatch The Weeknd Perform Both "STARBOY" Singles On SNLThe Weeknd performs "Starboy" and "False Alarm" on Saturday Night Live. By Angus Walker
- NewsThe Weeknd To Release "False Alarm," Second "STARBOY" Single TodayAfter sharing the Daft Punk-featuring title track, The Weeknd will release "False Alarm," the second "STARBOY" single, today. By Angus Walker