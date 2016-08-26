Ezekiel Elliot
- UncategorizedEzekiel Elliot To Reunite With The CowboysZeke is going home.ByJamil David518 Views
- FootballEzekiel Elliott Catches Yet Another Lawsuit Over Alleged Dog BitingThis marks the third lawsuit over Elliott's dogs in the past fourteen months.ByJoe Abrams1.7K Views
- SportsMitch Trubisky Is Currently The "Most Bet-On" In The Early NFL MVP SweepstakesThe Chicago Bears' quarterback is proving a popular choice among gamblers during the NFL offseason.ByDevin Ch3.1K Views
- SportsEzekiel Elliott's Dad Predicts A 2,000 Yard Season & Massive Contract ExtensionWill Elliot get more than Gurley?ByKarlton Jahmal1.7K Views
- SportsKodak Black Gives NFL Players Rap Names: "Dookie Cheese" & "Ramen Noodle"JJ Watt gets to keep his real name.ByAlex Zidel4.2K Views
- SportsConor McGregor Parties With Dallas Cowboys, Blesses Players With Whiskey BottlesMcGregor is pushing his new whiskey Proper No. 12.ByKarlton Jahmal8.9K Views
- SportsPost Malone "Got Weird" With Ezekiel Elliott At A PartyPost Malone defends Ezekiel Elliott, insisting he's a good guy and recalling a party they attended.ByAlex Zidel12.6K Views
- SportsEzekiel Elliott's Legal Team Trying To Settle With NFL, Reduce SuspensionThe Ezekiel Elliot saga continues. ByMatt F6.0K Views
- SportsDallas Cowboys Triumph Over 49ers; Twitter ReactsThe 49ers' losing streak continues.ByMilca P.9.0K Views
- SportsEzekiel Elliott Wins Injunction On 6-Game Suspension; Will Play This WeekCowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will be in the lineup this Sunday after getting another temporary restraining order by a Federal judge.ByKevin Goddard4.7K Views
- SportsEzekiel Elliott May Still Be Eligible To PlayThere is further legal action being taken.ByMilca P.11.0K Views
- SportsEzekiel Elliott's Rep Claims The NFL "Will Stop At Nothing" To Reinstate SuspensionEzekiel Elliott's camp has some strong words for the NFL. ByMitch Findlay3.7K Views
- SportsNFL Wants Ezekiel Elliott Appeal Put On Fast Track: ReportEzekiel Elliott appeal is high on the league's priority list.ByMatt F4.6K Views
- SportsEzekiel Elliott’s 6-Game Suspension Upheld By NFLEzekiel Elliott will have to serve all 6 games of his suspension.ByKevin Goddard5.7K Views
- SportsCowboys' Ezekiel Elliot Photographed At A Weed Dispensary, Jerry Jones Not Pleased"It's just not good."ByKyle Rooney71 Views