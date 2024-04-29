Ezekiel Elliot To Reunite With The Cowboys

After spending a year away from the organization that drafted him, Ezekiel Elliot is headed back to the Cowboys. Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys are getting back together, but Zeke will accept a wage decrease this time. Elliott is coming back on a $3 million, one-year contract that includes a $2 million guarantee. Elliot signed a contract for up to $70 million with the Cowboys a few years ago, but now he is back in a bargain deal.

After being selected by the Cowboys with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft, Elliott played for them for the first seven seasons of his career. Despite having many fantastic seasons with Dallas, it appeared as though the Cowboys had found the running back’s replacement. The Cowboys selected running back Tony Pollard in the 2019 draft. As a result, Elliott was free to negotiate a one-year contract with the New England Patriots after the 2022 season. Elliot had 235 touches last year with the Pats, so clearly, he still has some gas left in the tank.

Ezekiel Elliot Back in Dallas on Reduced Deal

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the New England Patriots meet on the field after the game at AT&T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones following Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft mentioned Ezekial Elliot's possible return. He said, "We are keenly interested in seeing what the future might look like with Zeke." Reportedly, communication between Zeke and the Cowboys has been going on for weeks. The deal has materialized over the past few days. The Cowboys did not select a running back in the 2024 draft, so that move has started to make sense. They were planning to bring Zeke back all along.

Given that the Cowboys selected no running back with any of their eight draft choices, Elliott's return to the starting lineup in Dallas seems very certain. Zeke is a two-time rushing leader in the NFL and brought the Cowboys to a better level of success. Along with Dak Prescott, the Cowboys have enjoyed some regular-season success. Ultimately never going far in the playoffs. It's a move that makes sense for both parties. Zeke is back home, and the Cowboys get a much-needed position filled with a bargain deal.

