Zach Wilson Traded By The Jets To The Denver Broncos Days Before NFL Draft

The Jets have decided to cut ties with Zach Wilson. Wilson was the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. The Jets selected him because they believed he would become their franchise quarterback. Now, he is being shipped to the Denver Broncos days before the 2024 NFL Draft. The deal includes late-round draft picks and swaps for the teams. The move might allow a fresh start for Wilson, who will be looking to turn his career around in Denver.

Wilson shot up draft boards during his senior season at BYU. The hype around him made him the number two overall pick in his draft class. Wilson went into a situation that needed him to be great, and for whatever reason, he never really caught on in the league. He has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns in his career, putting up some of the worst statistics of any quarterback in the league. Wilson was probably hoping to get out of New York and from under Aaron Rogers.

Read More: Caleb Williams Compares Himself To Aaron Rodgers, Haters Tear Him Apart

The Zach Wilson Era In New York Is Over

Zach Wilson was traded to the Broncos for a late-round pick swap. Last season, the Jets traded for Aaron Rogers in an attempt to upgrade their quarterback position and go for the playoffs. Unfortunately, rogers tore his Achilles tendon in the first game of the season. Wilson was thrown back onto the field, and the results were less than ideal. Wilson played better than ever, but better than ever for Wilson is still pretty subpar. It is a shame because the Jet's defense continued to be one of the best units in the league. Both parties are probably happy to move on from one another.

Aaron Rogers is set to make his return to the football field for the Jets. Last season, after being injured, Aaron Rogers kept teasing fans with an early return that never materialized. Since then, Rogers has been talking about new conspiracy theories every other week. He teased a campaign for United States Vice President, which the Jets and NFL weren't fond of. Aaron Rogers is talented, and it's telling that the Jets would rather deal with his off-the-field peculiarities than Wilson.

Read More: Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Angers New York Jets With Surprise Vice President News

[via]