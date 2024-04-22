Former NFL MVP Matt Ryan Officially Retires From Football

Matt Ryan is calling it a career. After 15 seasons, an MVP award, and a Super Bowl appearance, Ryan is officially hanging up his cleats. Matt Ryan was the Atlanta Falcons quarterback and face of the franchise for more than a decade and has been. Ryan is currently an analyst for CBS Sports. After being traded to the Indianapolis Colts two seasons ago, Ryan decided not to take the field in 2023 but to keep the option open. He retired today as an honorary member of the Atlanta Falcons.

Matt Ryan was drafted no.3 overall in the 2008 by the Falcons. He went on to start for the Falcons for 14 seasons, where he became the franchise's all-time winningest quarterback. He holds a lot of records in Atlanta, bringing the Falcons to the Super Bowl in 206, the same year he was named NFL MVP. The 2016 Super Bowl is still an infamous game and a spot of pain for the Falcons Game. The Falcons lost to Tom Brady and the Patriots in a game where the Falcons led 28-3 going into halftime. It's one of the all-time "you blew it" moments in sports. Despite the failure of the Super Bowl, the Falcons were successful with Ryan. Ryan has been a pillar of the Atlanta community since being drafted.

Matt Ryan Says Goodbye To The Fans

"You have no control in this profession of where you start," Ryan said in his retirement announcement video. "I am so lucky that my start, and now my finish, is here in Atlanta." "I'm honored to retire as a Falcon," Ryan continued. "Through the highs and the lows, I always felt your energy and passion. ... While we didn't accomplish everything we had hoped, I am proud of what we did, and I know that I gave everything I could to be the best that I possibly could."

It has been a reboot for the Falcons, who are looking to bounce back from a lackluster season. They were rumored to be in the market for New England Patriots Legend Bill Belichick, but that fell apart. The Falcons are the eighth pick in the NFL draft, which takes place this Weekend. They are looking to land their next Matt Ryan and hopefully turn their fortunes around.

