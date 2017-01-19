Matt Ryan
- SportsLakers' Matt Ryan Hits Incredible Buzzer-Beater: WatchMatt Ryan was a DoorDash and Uber Eats driver just a year ago.By Alexander Cole
- SportsOdell Beckham Jr. Makes Curious Matt Ryan CommentsWhat's OBJ trying to do here?By Alexander Cole
- SportsMatt Ryan Traded To The Colts: DetailsThe Atlanta Falcons are now in the market for a quarterback.By Alexander Cole
- FootballQuavo Wants Colin Kaepernick On Atlanta Falcons: "Get Matt Ryan Out Of There!"Migos star Quavo has some thoughts about his hometown squad.By Alex Zidel
- SportsQuavo Pleas With Falcons To Make Him Their Starting QB: WatchThe Falcons are 1-5 this season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNFL Season Opener: Falcons vs Eagles Odds, Streaming Info & MoreNFL Week 1 kicks off tonight in Philly.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsAtlanta Falcons Won't Give Julio Jones Revised Contract Extension: ReportJulio Jones: "I'm Upset."By Devin Ch
- SportsMatt Ryan Becomes First QB To Sign $100M Guaranteed DealRyan becomes first NFL player to make $30M annually.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsAtlanta Falcons Hold Off Seattle Seahawks 34-31 On MNF; Twitter ReactsSeahawks kicker Blair Walsh missed a 52-yard FG to take the game into overtime, giving the Falcons a 34-31 victory. By Kevin Goddard
- SportsFuture Reportedly Sent Multiple Matt Ryan Jerseys To His Son After Seahawks LossFuture throwing shade at Russell Wilson?By Kyle Rooney