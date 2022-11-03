If you have been paying attention to the Lakers this season, you would know that they have a new young talent with a very unique story. Of course, we are talking about none other than Matt Ryan, and no, we aren’t talking about the quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.

Ryan went undrafted in 2020 and played some G-League minutes back in 2021. Following that brief stint, Ryan found himself out of luck and he was making money by doing DoorDash and Uber Eats deliveries. Given this trajectory, it is simply incredible that he found his way onto the Lakers’ main roster.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

He has managed to get himself some decent minutes this season, and while he may not be the most productive player on the court, he has been able to show people that he can make clutch plays when it matters. This was the case last night, as Ryan forced overtime against the Pelicans.

In the video clip down below, Ryan was able to catch a pass near the corner which led to a quick shot at the buzzer. The shot went in which ultimately tied up the game at 111-111. It was a fantastic three-point shot that had the entire Lakers bench going crazy in jubilation.

From there, the Lakers took that momentum and went on to win the game. They came away with a huge 120-117 victory which brings them to 2-5 on the season. The Lakers are now on a mini-winning streak and this could be the momentum they need to become a real threat in the West.

Ryan’s story is an incredible one and it is always great to see guys getting an opportunity after putting in the work. Even if Ryan doesn’t get a ton of playing time, he is still going to be loved by those Lakers fans.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

