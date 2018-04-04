eyes
- GramKodak Black Gets "Murder" Tattooed Over His EyesKodak Black gets the word "Murder" tattooed on his eyelids.By Alex Zidel
- NewsZaytoven Enlists Boosie Badazz For "Eyes"There's wisdom behind those eyes. By Karlton Jahmal
- GramFetty Wap Gets New Eyeballs & Is Instantly Clowned By 50 CentDesiigner also joined in the fun.By Alex Zidel
- GossipCardi B Finally Unmasks & Fans Think She's Had Plastic SurgeryFans think Cardi B has had a nose job, an eye lift, and more.By Alex Zidel
- GramA$AP Rocky Doesn't Have Eyes In Back Of His Head; He Has Them On His NailsAlso, is that a photo of Rocky working on new music???By Alex Zidel
- SportsJames Harden's Eye Injury Yields No Damage To His CorneaHarden saw an eye doctor immediately after Game 2.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJames Harden Injures Both Eyes, Twitter Swiftly Reacts With MemesFans didn't miss their chance to get some jokes off.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment50 Cent Roasts Wendy Williams: "What Kinda Crack Make You Look Like This?"50 Cent is the master of finding bad photos of Wendy Williams.By Alex Zidel
- SportsAdam Gase Is The NFL's Latest MemeGase looked like he was on another planet yesterday.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTrippie Redd Shows Off New "666" Eyelid TattoosTrippie Redd has got himself some brand new ink.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentScott Disick Called Racist After Photo Of HIs Daughter Doing "Asian Eyes"Let the debate begin.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicGucci Mane Is Not Impressed With This Painting Of Him With A Lazy EyeGucci Mane is always wearing sunglasses so how would we know?By Alex Zidel
- MusicFetty Wap Uses Emojis To Joke About His Missing EyeFetty Wap loves to joke about how he's missing an eye.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDan Crenshaw Forgives Pete Davidson For Being A Doink, Live On SNLPete Davidson gets put in his place by War Vet, Dan Crenshaw.By Devin Ch
- SportsCanelo VS GGG 2: Golovkin Senses Fear In His Opponent's Eyes At Weigh-InGennady Golovkin says he came out of the weigh-in with a sense that Canelo is trembling in fear.By Devin Ch
- MusicFetty Wap Shares The Best Colin Kaepernick Nike Meme So FarFetty Wap pokes fun at himself in the latest Nike meme.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFetty Wap Shares Throwback Photo From When He "Had Two Eyes"Fetty Wap posts a serious throwback from before he lost an eye.By Alex Zidel
- MusicPost Malone Gets Two More Face Tattoos Under His EyesPost Malone apparently is “always tired.”
By Kevin Goddard
- Society3 Men Accused Of Selling Synthetic Pot That Caused Severe BleedingThe co-conspirators have been detained by authorities. By David Saric