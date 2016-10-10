end
- SportsTom Brady On NFL Future: “It’s Coming To An End”Tom Brady admits that his career is "coming to an end."By Kevin Goddard
- GossipDame Dash Reportedly Asks Judge To End Child Support PaymentsDamon said he reportedly earned $56,000 last year and doesn't have it like he used to.By Kevin Goddard
- TVHBO "Ballers" To End After Season 5: ReportHBO's "Ballers" is saying goodbye after this upcoming season.By Kevin Goddard
- SneakersAdidas x END Terrex Agravic XT Shifts Colors As The Temperature ChangesAdidas introduces new color-changing sneaker collab.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicJ.I.D Concert Stopped Due To Earthquake-Like Damages: "We Put Cracks In The Ceiling"J.I.D brought down the house at Ithaca College in NY.By Devin Ch
- MusicFunk Flex Ends Beef With Lil PumpFunk Flex offers his account of last night's "Lil Pump Peace Treaty."By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentForest Whitaker & Wife Keisha Nash Call It Quits After 22 Years Of MarriageThe documents were filed today. By Chantilly Post
- SportsHouston Rockets & Carmelo Anthony In "Crisis" Talks Over His Role With TeamThe Houston Rockets feel they may have bottomed out on the ill-fated Carmelo experiment.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"The Big Bang Theory" Announces Series End With Upcoming Twelfth Season"The Big Bang Theory" is on the way out. By Karlton Jahmal
- GossipKourtney Kardashian Reportedly Single, Ex Moved On With Tyga's ExKourtney is back on the market. By Chantilly Post
- SportsRichard Jefferson Jokingly Ends Friendship With LeBron Amid Free Agent BonanzaRichard Jefferson fools the public via Snapchat.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Speaks On Drake & Pusha T Feud: "I’ve Never Been About Beef I’m About Love"Kanye West also added that "this is dead now.”By Kevin Goddard
- MusicVEVO Announces Plan To Shut Down Website & AppsVEVO is making major changes. By Chantilly Post
- MusicO.T. Genasis & Malika Haqq Have Seemingly Broken UpMalika Haqq may be back on the market. By Chantilly Post
- MusicMeek Mill, 50 Cent, & Fat Joe Praise Tekashi 6ix9ine & Casanova For Ending BeefThe old heads appreciate the unity among New York rappers. By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyNet Neutrality Will Officially End On April 23Mark your calendars, folks.
By David Saric
- MusicApple Will Reportedly Cut Off Digital Music Downloading By 2019Apple is planning on pushing their business model entirely towards streaming. By Matt F
- LifeDrake & Rihanna Have Reportedly Broken Up AgainDrake & Rihanna are reportedly back to seeing other people again. By Kevin Goddard