emma coronel aispuro
- CrimeEl Chapo's Wife Receives 3-Year Prison Sentence From U.S. JudgeEmma Coronel Aispuro pleaded guilty to helping the Sinaloa drug cartel. ByTaylor McCloud3.4K Views
- CrimeEl Chapo’s Wife Pleads Guilty; Faces Life in PrisonEl Chapo’s wife pleads guilty to drug charges.ByTaya Coates5.1K Views
- CrimeEl Chapo's Wife Expected To Plead Guilty To Helping Run Drug Empire: ReportShe's expected to enter the plea as part of an agreement established with federal prosecutors. ByMadusa S.1.9K Views
- GramYoung Thug Reveals Why El Chapo's Wife's Mugshot Is His Profile PictureYoung Thug calls El Chapo's wife "solid" as reports emerged that she's being offered a "new life" in exchange for cartel information. ByAron A.13.6K Views
- CrimeEl Chapo's Wife Won't Get Extra Security In Jail: ReportDespite her alleged assistance in her husband's previous prison escape ploys, Aispuro is getting the same treatment as any other inmate behind bars.ByMadusa S.7.5K Views
- GramYoung Thug Fans Worried After Rapper Changes IG Pic To El Chapo's Wife's MugshotYoung Thug's fans are worried that El Chapo might see this move as disrespectful.ByAlex Zidel25.9K Views
- SocietyEl Chapo's Most Outrageous Trial Revelations: Spyware, Torture & Live BurialsEl Chapo lived a thousand lives in his 30 years as a Narco trafficker.ByDevin Ch17.1K Views
- SocietyEl Chapo Meets His "Narcos" Doppelganger, Actor Admits: "He’s A Bit Intimidating"The actor who plays El Chapo on "Narcos" met his maker on Monday.ByDevin Ch22.0K Views
- SocietyEl Chapo's Sons Helped Him Kill A "Narcoreporter" Who Crossed The LineFamily matters to "El Chapo" Guzman. ByDevin Ch2.9K Views
- SocietyEl Chapo's Former Side Piece Says They Evaded Capture In A Naked Sewer-RunEl Chapo's old mistress spills the tea with his wife in the courthouse.ByDevin Ch6.5K Views
- SocietyEl Chapo's Wife Has A "Special Xmas Gift" In The Works For Her HubbyEl Chapo's family ties stay with him for life.ByDevin Ch5.5K Views
- SocietyEl Chapo's Wife Defends Him As The Victim Of A Violent "Image That Sells"She claims to have never witnessed any illegal dealings.ByZaynab11.3K Views
- SocietyA Heartbroken "El Chapo" Denied Request To Embrace His Wife During Trial"No sugar tonight in my coffee."ByDevin Ch3.8K Views
- SocietyA Heartbroken "El Chapo" Requests A Hug From His Wife During TrialA tragic love story takes shape in the unlikeliest of circumstances.ByDevin Ch10.7K Views