Emilia Clarke
- TVEmilia Clarke Called "Short, Dumpy Girl" By Foxtel CEO At "House Of The Dragon" PremiereThe CEO of Foxtel TV called Emilia Clarke a "short, dumpy girl" while discussing "Game of Thrones" at the "House of the Dragon" premiere.ByCole Blake4.2K Views
- Pop CultureEmilia Clarke Says "Quite A Bit" Of Her Brain Is "Missing" After Two AneurysmsEmilia Clarke has opened up about the effects of having suffered two brain aneurysms while filming "Game of Thrones."ByCole Blake5.2K Views
- TVEmilia Clarke Reveals New Suspect Behind Infamous "GoT" Coffee Cup SceneEmilia Clarke reveals that the scene-stealing Starbucks cup belonged to a "Game Of Thrones" showrunner. ByKevin Quinitchett3.3K Views
- TVEmilia Clarke Speaks On Joining MCU For "Secret Invasion"Emilia Clarke spoke about joining the MCU with her newly announced role in "Secret Invasion."ByCole Blake2.5K Views
- TVEmilia Clarke Improvised Entire "Game Of Thrones" Valyrian MonologueThe director of "Game of Thrones" recently revealed that Emilia Clarke managed to ad-lib an entire monologue in season five.ByEllie Spina3.8K Views
- TVEmilia Clarke Disappointed By "Game Of Thrones" EndingEmilia Clarke admitted that she knew fans wouldn't react well to the ending of "Game of Thrones" because she was disappointed while they were making it.ByBhaven Moorthy2.6K Views
- TV"Game Of Thrones" Star Emilia Clarke Felt Pressured To Do Nude ScenesThe actress recounts expectations to strip down in other projects, as well.ByLynn S.2.8K Views
- TVEmilia Clarke Finally Reveals The Culprit Behind Infamous Coffee Cup In "Game Of Thrones"Emilia Clarke makes it known it wasn't her.ByChantilly Post6.3K Views
- EntertainmentJason Mitchell's MTV Movie & TV Awards Nomination Removed By NetworkThe actor was nominated for Best Performance in a Show for his role on "The Chi."ByErika Marie6.0K Views
- EntertainmentKit Harrington Left Tearful & Stunned During Final "Game Of Throne" Table ReadJon Snow's ultimate fate left Kit Harrington visibly shaken. ByMitch Findlay1.6K Views
- MusicSnoop Dogg Left Utterly Shook By "Game Of Thrones" FinaleSnoop Dogg reserves Fire and Bud for "bitch ass" Jon Snow.ByMitch Findlay5.3K Views
- EntertainmentEmilia Clarke Feared Beyonce's Disappointment After "Game Of Thrones" FinaleThe Mother of Dragons may have disappointed Beyonce. ByAida C.3.1K Views
- LifeEmilia Clarke Defends "Game Of Thrones" Series Finale EndingWARNING: Spoilers ahead.ByMilca P.11.7K Views
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Cast Recalls Their Emotional Final Day Of FilmingThe end is here. ByKarlton Jahmal2.9K Views
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Cast React To Last Episode's "Fire & Blood"Burn them all. ByMitch Findlay3.2K Views
- EntertainmentEmilia Clarke Jokingly Solves Mysterious "Game Of Thrones" Starbucks Cup CaseEmilia Clarke has cracked the case wide open. ByMitch Findlay2.3K Views
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Daenerys Smiling Meme Takes Over Social MediaThis meme of smiling Daenerys Targaryan is everywhere. ByAida C.5.9K Views
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Cast Craftily Crashes Kit Harington's "SNL" MonologueHis watch has almost ended. ByKarlton Jahmal2.8K Views
- EntertainmentJason Momoa Reflects On "Almost Losing" Emilia Clarke After AneurysmsJason Momoa spreads love to his former co-star Emilia Clarke. ByMitch Findlay9.9K Views
- EntertainmentEmilia Clarke Opens Up About Surviving Aneurysms While Filming "Game Of Thrones"Emilia Clarke opens up about a horrifying health scare. ByMitch Findlay2.2K Views