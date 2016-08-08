Dylann Roof
- PoliticsFamilies Of 9 Killed By Dylann Roof Reach $88M Settlement With FedsThe families of the nine Charleston churchgoers murdered by Dylann Roof have reached an $88M settlement with the Justice Department.By Taylor McCloud
- CrimeDylann Roof Death Sentence Upheld, Judges Say He Qualifies For "Harshest Penalty"The White supremacist murdered nine Black churchgoers in 2015 and his legal team appealed his sentence earlier this year.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDylann Roof Appeals Death Sentence In South Carolina Church Mass MurderThe White supremacist opened fire at a historically Black church in 2015, killing nine. His attorneys now question if he was mentally fit to stand trial.By Erika Marie
- SportsNCAA Extends Championship Ban Against Mississippi Over Confederate FlagThe NCAA will not hold championships in any states that continue to display the Confederate flag image—and the only state to do so is Mississippi.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsCharleston Mass Murderer Dylann Roof Stages Hunger Strike In PrisonWhite supremacist Dylann Roof who was convicted for the mass murder of nine Black people inside of a church feels he’s being targeted and launches a hunger strike to protest prison conditions. By Aron A.
- SocietySister Of Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof Arrested For Weapons & DrugsCriminal activity seems to run in the family. By David Saric
- SocietyDylann Roof Formally Sentenced To Death; Has 1 Month To File For New TrialDylann Roof was officially given the death penalty today, though he will have a one-month window to file a motion for a new trial. Many members of the Emanuel A.M.E. church addressed him before he was sentenced. By Angus Walker
- SocietyDylann Roof Is Given The Death Penalty For Charleston MassacreThe jury has unanimously chosen death in the penalty portion of the trial of Dylann Roof. By Angus Walker
- SocietyDylann Roof Doesn't Want To Hear Victims' Families' Testimonies Because It's "Not Fair"He's not finding a lot of sympathetic ears.By hnhh
- LifeDylann Roof Asks To Keep Mental Health Evidence From JurySouth Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof wants to keep the jury from seeing his mental health files.By hnhh
- LifeDylann Roof Found Guilty On All 33 Counts For Charleston MassacreBREAKING: Dylann Roof has been found guilty of all 33 counts raised against him for the murder of nine black churchgoers at the Emanuel AME church in Charleston, SC. The jury must now decide whether to give him death or life in prison. By Angus Walker
- NewsShocking Video Of Dylann Roof's Confession Played For Charleston JuryRoof reportedly laughed as he admitted to the Charleston massacre. His ultimate goal was to "agitate race relations." By Angus Walker
- NewsDylann Roof Is Denied Mistrial After Testimony Leads To Mother's Heart AttackOn the dramatic first day of the trial of Dylann Roof, a testimony sends his mother into a heart attack. The defense argued said testimony was grounds for a mistrial, though the motion has been denied. By Angus Walker
- LifeJudge Rules Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof Competent To Stand TrialDylann Roof By hnhh
- LifeInmate Who Attacked Charleston Killer Released After Anonymous Person Posted His $100,000 BondA big "thank you" to Dwayne Stafford.By Kyle Rooney