- MusicMemphis Bleek Says Jay-Z Was Upset That He Didn't Take "Drumline" RollMemphis Bleek regrets not taking the opportunity.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureT.I. Was Up For Nick Cannon's Role In "Drumline"Tip explained how losing the role helped set him up for his acting debut in "ATL."By Erika Marie
- MoviesWould You Watch Another "Drumline" Sequel Starring DC Young Fly?While sitting down with "The Breakfast Club," DC Young Fly alluded to the strong possibility that he's working on a "Drumline" sequel with Nick Cannon.By Keenan Higgins
- MoviesBow Wow Argues That His Movies Are Better Than Nick Cannon'sBow Wow thinks that "Like Mike" is enough to give him the edge over Nick Cannon in the great debate of whose movies are better.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesJason Weaver Turned Down $2 Million "The Lion King" Offer In 1994 For Royalty DealHis mother negotiated a deal that he's still eating off of today.By Erika Marie
- MusicT.I. Explains To Nick Cannon How Trap Music Is Like "The Wire"Is T.I. the Stringer Bell of hip-hop?By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBeyoncé Unites With Destiny's Child, Jay-Z, & Solange During Coachella SetBeyonce makes a statement as the first black woman to headline Coachella.By Milca P.